Austria Investigates Gruesome Human Safari Allegations from Bosnian War

Austrian authorities are probing claims that wealthy foreigners paid to shoot civilians during the 1990s siege of Sarajevo.

The Austrian justice ministry has officially initiated a formal investigation into an Austrian citizen and another unidentified person suspected of participating in the abhorrent activities known as the Sarajevo Safaris .

This legal action comes as part of a broader effort to hold individuals accountable for war crimes committed during the Bosnian War in the 1990s. The probe was specifically triggered by parliamentary inquiries from Alma Zadic, a Bosnian-born member of the Austrian Green Party and a former justice minister.

Zadic has been vocal about the necessity of investigating these claims, asserting that the pursuit of justice is paramount and that there must be no room for impunity when it comes to such extreme atrocities. The allegations describe a scenario where wealthy individuals from across the globe, including Europe, North America, and Russia, paid for the privilege of hunting human beings in the city of Sarajevo.

The sheer brutality of these claims—that people paid to target women and children—has left the international community stunned and underscored a profound disregard for basic human rights and dignity. The details surrounding these sniper tours are revealed in a disturbing account within the book Pay and Shoot, authored by the Croatian journalist Domagoj Margetic. The book outlines a sinister business model where Serbian fighters acted as handlers for foreign tourists who visited Sarajevo on weekends.

These tourists paid exorbitant fees to engage in sniping from vantage points, including a Jewish cemetery that provided a clear view of the besieged city. The financial records allegedly show a tiered pricing system based on the perceived value of the target. Middle-aged civilians were priced at 80,000 marks, which was a significant sum at the time.

However, the price increased for targets deemed more desirable or vulnerable. Young women were listed at 95,000 marks, and the most shocking detail involves the pricing for pregnant women, who were targeted for 110,000 marks. The participants reportedly treated these murders as a competitive sport, vying to see who could claim the most beautiful victims. Following these excursions, the group would engage in decadent parties, celebrating their crimes in an atmosphere of total lawlessness.

Further evidence supporting these claims is said to come from a dossier compiled by Nedzad Ugljen, a Bosnian intelligence officer who was assassinated in 1996. Ugljen's reports suggest that the conceptual origin of these human safaris may have actually been in Croatia, orchestrated by a former Yugoslav intelligence operative.

The claims extend even to the highest levels of society, with allegations that a member of a European royal family participated in these hunts, arriving by helicopter and staying in the town of Vogosca. This narrative paints a picture of the Bosnian War not just as an ethnic conflict, but as a playground for sadistic elites.

The horror of the era is further contextualized by the testimony of John Jordan, a former US Marine who served as a UN firefighter in Sarajevo. Jordan provided evidence to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia at The Hague, describing the agonizing 44-month siege. He witnessed civilians being pinned down by sniper fire on the notorious Sniper Alley, often seeking desperate shelter behind United Nations armored vehicles.

The fact that Italian authorities also launched investigations into these claims suggests a growing international consensus that the truth behind the Sarajevo Safaris must be uncovered. The victims, who spent years in terror, and their surviving relatives continue to seek a definitive legal acknowledgment of these crimes to ensure that such depravity is never forgotten or repeated





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