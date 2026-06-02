Australian YouTubers Unofficially Top Drone Speed Chart at 453 mph with Blackbird Quad‑copter

Aidan Kelly and Ben Biggs of Drone Pro Hub claim an unofficial world record for the fastest electric quadcopter, reaching 453 mph using carbon‑fiber, serrated‑edge propellers. Their open‑source blueprints could spark wider adoption of the technology in both civilian and defense sectors.

Drones have become a pivotal element in the rapidly shifting military and industrial arenas, drawing roughly $30 billion in global investment each year. Yet many of the most groundbreaking advances originate from unexpected quarters.

A vivid illustration of this trend comes from an Australian pair of hobbyists and YouTube creators who have unofficial{ } set a new speed benchmark for quadcopter drones. during a recent test flight, Aidan Kelly and Ben Biggs, the minds behind the popular channel Drone Pro Hub, propelled their custom‑built craft-named Blackbird-to an astonishing 453 mph (730 km/h). This top speed eclipses the previous best by almost 50 mph and even outpaces the official record held by South Africa's Mike and Luke Bell at 408.60 mph (657.59 km/h).

Though the run was not overseen by an accredited Guinness World Records adjudicator, the video footage released by the duo provides compelling evidence of the achievement. The Blackbird's performance hinges on a series of inventive aerodynamic tweaks. Both engineers crafted carbon‑fiber propellers with an unusually high pitch and a serrated, saw‑tooth leading edge. According to their explanation, the serrations guide airflow directly over the blade surface, reducing the sideways drag that conventional smooth edges generate.

This design demands considerably more power at low velocities, placing a heavy load on the batteries during take‑off, but it becomes highly efficient once the craft reaches high speeds. The second test flight-following an earlier, crash‑ended attempt that lost its video signal-was conducted under wind conditions ranging from 21 to 37 mph. The team recorded multiple runs, noting a down‑wind peak of 730 km/h (453 mph) and an up‑wind peak of 640 km/h (397 mph).

Averaging the results yielded 685 km/h (426 mph), a fresh unofficial record, albeit short of the team's aspirational 700 km/h target. Generating that velocity required the Blackbird to draw 400 amps for a ten‑second burst, an electrical demand that heated the battery pack to the point of smoking and left the airframe visibly damaged after a hard landing. Despite the strain, Kelly announced that Drone Pro Hub intends to pursue the Guinness record in a future run.

The creators also plan to democratise the technology by publishing the complete set of blueprints on their website. The files are formatted for use with most FDM 3‑D printers and, while the team recommends Bambu Lab's high‑speed printers, the designs should be compatible with a broad range of desktop machines.

Enthusiasts can join a waiting list to obtain the schematics and potentially build their own version of the record‑breaking Blackbird, signalling a new era where hobbyist ingenuity directly influences high‑performance drone engineering





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