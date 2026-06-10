Australian Singer Lara D Earns Golden Buzzer on Talent Show

Lara D, a Sydney native, flew to the US to audition for a major talent competition. Her powerful cover of RAYE's 'Oscar Winning Tears' earned her a golden buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara and a spot in the live shows.

Sydney has produced some of the world's most iconic stage performers, from Dame Joan Sutherland to Michael Hutchence and Delta Goodrem. Now, a new name might join that list: Lara D , a fearless Australian who recently traveled across the globe to audition for a major talent competition.

When Simon Cowell asked why she made the long journey, Lara replied with conviction: 'I feel like this is one of the biggest stages. I decided I wanted to come here because I wanted to pursue my dream, and I feel like this is the stage where dreams come true.

' Those words set the tone for a performance that would leave the judges speechless. Lara, who had been working in her family business, chose to leave it all behind to chase her passion for music. Her decision was bold, but her talent proved it was the right one. She took the stage with an air of quiet confidence, and then she began to sing.

Lara delivered an immense cover of RAYE's 'Oscar Winning Tears,' showcasing her impressive range, rap skills, and emotional depth. The performance was raw and powerful, building to a crescendo that left the audience and judges in awe. Sofia Vergara was the first to react, leaping out of her seat with a look of pure excitement.

'I loved it,' she exclaimed. 'There's something about you that is very special. And I think everybody felt it tonight.

' Howie Mandel echoed the sentiment, adding, 'This is the kind of thing that I've been looking for. I've been looking for a surprise. I've been looking for something unexpected. You are a star, and I want to do something special.





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Lara D Sydney Singer Golden Buzzer Talent Show Audition RAYE Cover

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