An ordinary live news report has unexpectedly turned a Queensland television journalist into an overnight viral sensation — and it has nothing to do with the breaking story she was covering.

An ordinary live news report has unexpectedly turned a Queensland television journalist into an overnight viral sensation — and it has nothing to do with the breaking story she was covering.

Seven News Sunshine Coast reporter Saavanah Bourke was delivering a serious update this week after a suspicious package sparked a major emergency response and an exclusion zone in Maroochydore, forcing the evacuation of roughly 1000 workers. Standing in front of flashing emergency vehicles in a sleeveless grey top, the reporter calmly held her microphone with both hands while relaying the latest details from police and fire crews to the camera.

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Yet when 7NEWS Sunshine Coast shared the clip to Instagram, the post quickly racked up more than 13 million views — with thousands of viewers admitting they didn’t hear a single word she said because they were completely distracted by her sculpted biceps and shoulders. Australia’s Seven News Sunshine Coast reporter Saavanah Bourke went viral for her muscles popping out during a live segment reporting on an emergency.

Standing in front of flashing emergency vehicles in a sleeveless grey top, the reporter calmly held her microphone with both hands. The comments section was immediately flooded with praise for the journalist’s biceps, with Aussies and international viewers alike lining up to applaud her physique.

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“I don’t think anyone’s listening to the news,” one person commented on the Instagram post. Saavanah Bourke / Instagram“I don’t think anyone cares about the package in this chat,” someone wrote, noticing everyone else’s similar comments.

“Her arms stole the spotlight,” another user echoed. While casual viewers were stunned to see a regional newsreader sporting bodybuilder-level arms, Bourke’s muscular build is the result of years of gruelling athletic discipline behind the scenes. Before trading the gym floor for a press pass, the Gold Coast-born journalist was a dedicated competitive gymnast who trained up to 30 hours a week.

Alongside her day job chasing breaking news for Channel 7, Bourke works as a qualified fitness coach and runs her own online coaching platform, Saavfit, aimed at helping everyday people build sustainable exercise habits. Back in August, Australian fitness coach Aaron Cooper went viral after sharing a video reacting to one of her broadcasts, joking that she had nailed the classic Channel 7 voice but was “in the wrong industry” because “every bloke in Australia” would stop what they were doing to take gym advice from her.

His follow-up video, titled ‘Australia’s strongest reporter’, was also shared to Bourke’s Instagram account, where she has nearly 60,000 followers. On her fitness page, where she regularly shares workout routines alongside photos showcasing the results of her training, the athlete keeps the secret to her viral arms refreshingly simple — telling followers it comes down to “consistently showing up every day.

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” Australia's Seven News Sunshine Coast reporter Saavanah Bourke went viral for her muscles popping out during a live segment reporting on an emergency. Standing in front of flashing emergency vehicles in a sleeveless grey top, the reporter calmly held her microphone with both hands. Saavanah Bourke / Instagram