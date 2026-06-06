Australian racing driver cleared of raping Michael Schumacher's nurse

Australian racing driver Joey Mawson has been cleared of raping Michael Schumacher's nurse after a court found insufficient evidence. Mawson was accused of raping the nurse twice at a mansion owned by 57-year-old Schumacher in Gland, near Geneva, on November 23, 2019.

Australian racing driver Joey Mawson cleared of raping Michael Schumacher 's nurse after court finds insufficient evidence. Mawson, 30, was accused of raping the nurse twice at a mansion owned by 57-year-old Schumacher in Gland, near Geneva, on November 23, 2019.

The nurse claimed she woke up in pain on blood-stained bedsheets after being allegedly sexually assaulted by Mawson. However, the court ruled there was 'insufficient evidence' to convict Mawson and he was allowed to leave a free man with 'no stain on his character', the judge said. The nurse, who was sacked from her job at the Schumacher residence, said she felt terrible and humiliated by the court's decision.

She will now pursue the Schumacher family through an industrial tribunal for unfair dismissal. Mawson's lawyer, Luc Vaney, said his client was free to go and was innocent. He will now return to Australia and make his future. The prosecution had demanded a four-year prison sentence, but the court gave the nurse 30,000 Swiss francs (£28,000) in compensation for moral harm.

Mawson explained in court that he had spent the night at the nurse's apartment, claiming he stayed there until dawn because he 'didn't want the employees to know about the intimate moment we had together'. He added that he hadn't realised how drunk he actually was until the next morning. Mawson insisted that the nurse had been 'flirtatious' and had instigated kissing and that they had 'touched each other's genitals'.

He said that two videos, which were provided to the court but not shown, proved that the nurse was 'being flirtatious'. The videos were timed at 10.15pm and midnight on the evening the alleged offence took place. Mawson texted the nurse and apologised saying: 'I'm sorry for any emotional damage and physical pain I caused you'. The court believed Mawson's version of events and was happy that the videos showed the nurse was conscious and able.

They had drunken sex but it was not rape, he has always said it was consensual. The messages read out in court also back up his version of events. He will now return to Australia next week and get on with his life





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Joey Mawson Michael Schumacher Rape Court Verdict Insufficient Evidence Australian Racing Driver Nurse Allegations Trial

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