Australian PM Anthony Albanese Caught on Hot Mic in Phone Pocket Joke at COP31

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen were caught on a hot mic at the COP31 climate conference in Turkey joking about where to keep a cellphone, including a warning about radiation and a joke about erectile dysfunction.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was caught on a hot mic Friday at the COP31 climate conference in Turkey making a crude joke with Energy Minister Chris Bowen about where to keep a cellphone.

The exchange happened during a break between meetings, apparently unaware that TV station microphones and cameras were recording them. The 63-year-old prime minister first warned Bowen against putting the gadget in the breast pocket of his blazer, saying it could interfere with his heart. Albanese said it can interfere with your rhythm. That claim is not proven by science.

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Prime Minister And Minister Share Hot Mic Joke

Bowen replied that he generally does keep his phone in that pocket, but said he was not too concerned about his heart. He said he was more conscious of putting it in his pants pocket. Albanese then asked, laughing, if it was because of his penis. Bowen chuckled and confirmed, saying because of my penis, adding that it was rather important, arguably more important than the heart.

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The two politicians then burst into laughter. The conversation was caught by 7News. A spokesman for the prime minister later said they were having a joke in between meetings. The pair had been waiting to begin a business roundtable about Australia's renewable energy investment opportunities.

Officials Defend Viral Exchange At Climate Summit

The COP31 climate conference is meant to advance international action on climate change, including emissions reductions, clean energy and funding to help vulnerable countries adapt. The hot mic moment came as the summit continued its official agenda. There is no conclusive evidence that keeping a cellphone near your groin causes erectile dysfunction, according to the National Institutes of Health. The theory that phone radiation interferes with the heart is also not supported by science.

The exchange quickly drew attention online and in media coverage. It followed other viral moments at climate events, including one involving Greta Thunberg. The prime minister and energy minister have not issued further public comments beyond the spokesman's statement.