Sinner hasn’t played since defending his Wimbledon title in July for his fifth Grand Slam singles trophy.

“We’ve been in regular touch with Jannik’s team and they’ve confirmed he won’t be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery,” Tennis Australia chief executive Andrew Abdo said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028. We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon. ” On Tuesday, Sinner said he had undergone a “minor” operation on his bothersome right knee because it hadn't responded well to other treatments. He didn't give a timeline for his return to the tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sinner hasn’t played since defending his Wimbledon title in July for his fifth Grand Slam singles trophy, and he recently lost the No. 1 ranking to Alexander Zverev.