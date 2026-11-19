His death was announced by Australian radio station Triple J on Thursday.

Brunoli died following an 18-month battle with cancer, according toJordan Brunoli died Wednesday at age 31 following an 18-month battle with cancer.

The Australian musician had been diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer. The outlet also reported that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer while undergoing treatment for abdominal pain. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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