Australian Jockey Shane McGovern Transferred to Palliative Care Amid Devastating Injuries

A GoFundMe page setup to help the McGovern family has raised $83,000. Racing Queensland and Queensland Jockeys' Association have contributed to his recovery.

Veteran Australian jockey Shane McGovern has been transferred to palliative care , battling the effects of a shocking trackwork accident earlier this month that resulted in both of his legs being amputated, a dislocated shoulder, and several broken ribs.

A GoFundMe page setup to help his family has raised $83,000. Following his first leg amputation, his wife was optimistic, stating, 'It won't slow him down, it might just be a bump in the road.

' Racing Queensland and Queensland Jockeys' Association have contributed $50,000 and $5000 respectively. His career highlights include over 200 wins and 676 place results from 1885 starts





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Australian News Shane Mcgovern Amputated Legs Palliative Care Gill Lewis Gill Franklin Brisbane Apprentice Premiership Gofundme Page Recovery Jockey Association Trackwork Accident Gold Coast Jumpouts Queensland Jockeys' Association Qualified Jockeys' Association Trackwork Accident Queenslander Recovery Queenslander

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