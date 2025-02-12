Australian Hospital Investigates Nurses Over Online Threats Against Israelis

Two nurses in Sydney, Australia, have been suspended after a video surfaced online in which they allegedly made threats against Israelis. The incident has raised concerns about antisemitism and extremism within medical professionals.

An Australia n hospital is investigating after a nurse allegedly confessed online to wanting to kill Israelis . Two nurses at Sydney's Bankstown Hospital were suspended on Wednesday following a video that surfaced online. In the video, the nurses, a man and a woman, are seen engaging in a conversation with Israeli influencer Max Veifer. During the conversation, the female nurse claims she would not treat an Israeli patient but would instead kill them.

The male nurse uses expletives and makes a throat-slitting gesture. Authorities are taking the threats seriously and have launched an investigation into the incident. The nurses have not been publicly identified, and attempts to reach them directly were unsuccessful. Veifer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Veifer is a right-wing activist who uses recordings of video conversations with random users around the world to promote his English language courses. He has gained notoriety for his viral videos where he attempts to expose anti-Israel sentiments during conversations.The incident has sparked concern within the Jewish community. Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, stated that there has been a rise in extremism among medical professionals towards Sydney's Jewish community. He said that he had been hearing from medical practitioners within the community who had been warning about extreme content posted by doctors and nurses online. Ryvchin emphasized that this was not the work of isolated individuals. Authorities responded swiftly to the video, launching investigations into potential hate speech violations and other offenses. New South Wales state Health Minister Ryan Park assured the Jewish community that the care received in hospitals would remain of the highest standard. He also stated that the hospital's past record would be thoroughly reviewed





