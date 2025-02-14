Australian Hospital Investigates Nurse's Online Threat Against Israelis

An Australian hospital launched an investigation after a nurse was caught on video making violent threats against Israelis online. The incident sparked outrage and concern, prompting a police probe and suspension of the nurses involved. Authorities stress that no evidence of harm to patients has been found, but the incident highlights a disturbing surge in antisemitism in Australia.

An Australian hospital is investigating patient records after a nurse claimed online to have killed Israel is, officials said. The claim appears to be the latest in a surge of antisemitic attacks and rhetoric that has roiled Australia as homes, offices, and businesses have been vandalized, and a school and two synagogues were torched in just over a year with crimes targeting Jews.

A police strike force, established to focus on the antisemitic crimes in Sydney since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023, is investigating potential offenses stemming from the online video, including breaches of hate speech law, New South Wales state Health Minister Ryan Park said. Two nurses who participated in an online discussion with Israeli influencer Max Veifer during a night shift on Tuesday at Sydney’s Bankstown Hospital were suspended Wednesday, and Park said they would never work for the state health department again. “They are vile, disgusting and deranged individuals,” Park told reporters. Jewish leader Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, asserted that there has been increasing extremism among Australia's medical professionals toward Sydney's Jewish community. “For months, I’ve been hearing from medical practitioners in the community who have been warning about extreme content posted by other doctors and nurses online,” Ryvchin told Network 10 television, adding that this was not the work of “isolated individuals.” 'This is merely the tip of the iceberg,” he added. Authorities responded within hours after the video of the nurses, a man and woman who have not been named, was posted online. Attempts to directly contact the nurses were unsuccessful, and Veifer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Veifer is a right-wing activist from Israel who uses recordings of video conversations with random users around the world to publicize his English language courses. He has had a few viral videos in which he attempts to catch people making anti-Israel statements during their conversations. In an interview with Israel’s right-wing Channel 14 last month, Veifer said he was making the videos to reveal antisemitism and anti-Israeli sentiment in the world. In the video, the two nurses purported to be doctors, according to department secretary Susan Pearce. There was no immediate information from their supervisors. The female nurse said she wouldn't treat an Israeli patient but would kill them, while the male nurse used expletives and a throat-slitting gesture. Park, the regional health minister, said an investigation into Bankstown Hospital has found no evidence of Jewish patients being hurt. “To the Jewish community today, I say not only am I sorry, but I can assure you this: The care that you get in our hospitals will continue to be first class,” Park said, adding that the hospital's past record would also be examined.





