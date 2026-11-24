AFFI is back with Screen Australia-backed bootcamps in Hyderabad, Trivandrum and Bengaluru as the India-Australia co-production treaty kicks in.

Lisa Sthalekar Biopic, ‘Fear and Loathing in Kathmandu’ Doc and Melbourne Diaspora Comedy Series on ‘Wedding Season’ Star Pallavi Sharda’s Bodhini Studios Slate is back after a COVID-era hiatus, staging screenings across Indian cities through Dec. 22 alongside a new industry strand aimed at pulling Indian producers and investors toward Australia as the India-Australia Audio Visual Co-Production Treaty takes effect.

AFFI made its debut in Mumbai in 2011, backed by Hugh Jackman, and later editions drew support from Baz Luhrmann and Phillip Noyce. Festival director Peter Castaldi now oversees the relaunch. Sitting on its advisory council are producer Lori Fesker, actor-producer Viveck Vaswani, and Vinod Daniel OAM and Sonia Gandhi, both cultural leaders from the Indian Australian community.

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Topics include co-producing under the new treaty, putting money into Australian films and India-focused Australian projects, government and state incentives such as the Producer Offset, cross-border distribution, and access to Australian VFX, post-production, locations and specialist crews. Money is a big part of the pitch. Australia’s Producer Offset refunds 40% of qualifying local spend on eligible feature films, and states offer their own grants and attraction funds. Together, the incentives lower how much capital investors put at risk.

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“This is an exciting time to strengthen screen industry ties between Australia and India,” said Grainne Brunsdon, Screen Australia’s chief operating officer. “Having had a delegation of producers at, Screen Australia is proud to support this series of Australian Cinema Bootcamp, which provides filmmakers from Australia and India with more opportunities to connect, collaborate and create new pathways for stories that celebrate the richness and diversity of our shared cultural connections.

” Disney Studios, Ausfilm, the City of Perth and the University of NSW are among the institutions supporting the festival itself. Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks said the organization welcomed moves to draw the two industries closer and, as Australia’s film commission, was on hand to help Indian filmmakers make use of the country’s production and post-production capabilities.

“Initiatives like Screen Australia’s delegation to Goa and the Australian Film Festival of India are a great way to build connections and open the door to more collaboration,” she said. On the screening side, the lineup features “First Light,” Australia’s official submission for the international feature Oscar; “Brand Bollywood Downunder,” from AFFI founding creative director Anupam Sharma, which features well-known names from the Indian film business; and “UnIndian,” starring Brett Lee.

Indian-origin Australians including producer Chetan Oberoi and Yogi Devgan will also be showcased.

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“Indian cinema has conquered the world on its own terms. Australia offers Indian storytellers something rare: a bigger canvas, world-class crews and post-production, government support which reduces financial risks in the film, and a system that delivers on time and on budget,” said Sharma.

“We want to see Indian money, Indian stories and Australian know-how in the same film, on screens around the world. ” Partners in several Indian cities have signed on. The International Film Festival of Kerala will present a handpicked slate of Australian titles and a panel, while Shanmugam and AVM Studios will host the Chennai leg.

“The showcase brings the best of new Australian cinema to Indian audiences,” said Castaldi, who added that AFFI is also putting a spotlight on the expanding pool of Australian screen talent with Indian roots. Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Audrey Grace Marshall, Dean Norris, Jordan Ladd Join ‘The Attentionist’ from Caroline Kepnes Penn Badgley Swore Off Sex Scenes. His Wife Says It Was Not Her Idea: ‘He Decided to Do This for Mental Health Reasons’