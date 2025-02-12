Australian Couple Fought Off by 100+ Facebook Marketplace Scam Victims

An Australian couple has become the unwilling victims of a Facebook Marketplace scam, with over 100 people showing up at their doorstep looking for fake items. The couple resorted to extreme measures, including a sign and safety barrier, to deter the influx of frustrated buyers.

An Australia n couple, Leah and Gerard, have been dealing with a bizarre situation since July. Over 100 people have shown up at their doorstep looking for items they purchased from a bogus seller on Facebook Marketplace . The scammer used Leah and Gerard's address as the pick-up location, leading unsuspecting buyers on a wild goose chase.Leah and Gerard have politely explained the situation to the hopeful customers, but the influx of strangers has become overwhelming.

They arrive at all hours, from 7:30 in the morning until 10:30 at night, looking for a variety of large items such as TVs, couches, mattresses, and outdoor furniture. Some buyers had even paid deposits or arranged for delivery services to collect the nonexistent items.Faced with this chaotic situation, Leah and Gerard have taken drastic measures. They have erected a sign outside their home and installed a safety barrier to deter further arrivals. Despite reporting the scam profiles on Facebook, the scammer created new accounts and continued their operation, using Leah and Gerard's address to lure in more victims. It wasn't until a local member contacted Facebook's parent company, Meta, that the scam profiles were finally taken down. Cyber support group ID Care warns Australians about the dangers of online scams, urging them to be wary of profiles with few followers or friends, missing profile pictures, and deals that seem too good to be true. They also advise against providing personal information or making deposits before meeting the seller in person and verifying the legitimacy of the transaction





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Facebook Marketplace Scam Australia Cyber Crime Online Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arizona Man's Hilarious Facebook Marketplace Secret WeaponAn Arizona man has found a unique way to score amazing deals on Facebook Marketplace. His secret? Using his wife's Facebook account. Allison Thomison shared the hilarious truth behind her husband's success in a viral TikTok video, showcasing him unloading his latest find, a Peloton bike. His strategy? Sellers tend to be more generous when they think they're dealing with a woman.

Read more »

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Make First Public Appearance as Married Couple at Australian OpenRebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma attended the 2025 Australian Open, marking their first public appearance as a married couple. They wore the same pastel dresses they wore at their legal wedding ceremony two weeks prior.

Read more »

VIDEO: Novak Djokovic Booed by Australian Fans at Australian Open After Injury WithdrawalSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

IAC to Spin Off Angi, Home Improvement MarketplaceIAC, the media and internet company, announced plans to spin off its Angi division, the home services marketplace it acquired in 2017. The spinoff is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.

Read more »

IAC approves spinoff of home improvement marketplace AngiIAC on Monday announced that its board approved the spinoff of Angi, the home improvement marketplace.

Read more »

Dark Web Marketplace Huione Guarantee Facilitates $24 Billion in Scam TransactionsResearchers reveal that Huione Guarantee, operating primarily on Telegram, has become the largest illicit online marketplace, enabling $24 billion in gray market transactions by connecting scammers with essential services like money laundering, fake social media creation, and SIM card purchasing.

Read more »