Anupam Sharma's WAVES Film Bazaar documentary 'Dada & Us' follows the Melbourne brothers holding thousands of Indian star Devika Rani's letters.

Berlinale Forum Director R. Gowtham Salutes Village Health Workers in Tamil Dark Comedy ‘Superman Vivagaram’ at India’s WAVES Film BazaarThree Melbourne brothers who grew up believing they were German, then learned their grandfather founded Bombay Talkies, are at the center of “Dada & Us,” filmmakerThe project is one of five in the market’s new documentary strand.

Walter, Peter and Paul Dietze traced their lineage to Himansu Rai after finding a photograph in an attic. Rai’s studio was later run by, who was the first person to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest film honor. She steered Bombay Talkies through World War II after being widowed at 32, and launched the screen careers of Ashok Kumar, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala.

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The brothers keep more than 3,000 of her letters, photos and studio documents in a spare room of a suburban Melbourne house, among them some 1,100 items of correspondence from her five years running the studio. Sharma says Peter Dietze was introduced to him by the film’s executive producer Vikrant Kishore, a Melbourne film academic, and that as someone hooked on Indian film history since making his documentary “Brand Bollywood Downunder,” he lit up at the chance to handle material from before India was India.

“The largest surviving body of her own writing is in suburban Melbourne, and almost nobody in India knows it’s there. Once you know that, you don’t get to un-know it. ” Back in India, her jewelry, personal belongings and surviving Roerich paintings have been locked in a Bengaluru government strongroom as evidence since 1994. The state took over her Tataguni estate in 1996, promising a museum that has yet to materialize.

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The documentary runs a parallel narrative following a court case over the inheritance of her memorabilia, which is nearing a conclusion. Sharma says the film is not a history lesson, and that he is not preaching.

“I want India to know about this amazing star, a creative woman, a business woman running a studio through a war,” he says, adding that he also wants Australian audiences to see it as their story. The project is in late development. The treatment, built with the family’s own notes, is in its third draft, the archive has been cataloged and priority digitization of the correspondence from 1940 to 1945 is under way.

Sharma is filming with the lawyers in Bengaluru next week, with the main shoot across Australia and India starting in 2027. Sharma’s Temple is producing with the Dietze family. The budget is $1.2 million, with $800,000 in place, and a commitment for theatrical distribution in Australia, New Zealand and Canada makes the film eligible for a 40% producer offset. Screen NSW gave producer Farabee Kabir a travel grant to attend the Bazaar.

The producers say access was the first reason they backed the film, since the Dietze family has given them both the archive and themselves, and nobody else can make it.

“Timing: the Australia–India co-production treaty has been in force since November 2023 and is conspicuously under-used – a story that is literally half-Australian and half-Indian by blood is close to an ideal demonstration of what that treaty was signed for. And the clock: our three principals are in their sixties and seventies, and the material they’re holding is paper, in a house, with no institution behind it. The case for making this now makes itself.

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” In Goa, the team wants an Indian co-producer with documentary and archival experience and a real creative role, an archival and restoration partner such as the Film Heritage Foundation, the National Film Archive or NFDC, and an Indian broadcaster or streamer.

“Devika Rani is not a niche subject in India, she’s a foundational one,” the producers say. Sharma has spent 25 years working between the Indian and Australian film industries. Temple has worked on more than 400 projects, including “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Salaam Namaste” and “Heyy Babyy,” and Sharma directed the feature “UnIndian,” starring Brett Lee and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

“Brand Bollywood Downunder” streams on Netflix in Australia and New Zealand and won best documentary at the U.K. Asian Film Festival in London. He is finishing “Framed,” a film about Islamophobia told through what he calls Australia’s biggest terrorism bungle, and has development investment from Screen Australia for a dark comedy about an Indian doctor in Western Australia.

In January he goes into pre-production in Victoria on his thriller “Durga,” with producers Cathy Rodda and Jannine Barnes and major cast from mainstream Indian cinema. Meta to Help Bring ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ to 3D Screens — and Its $1,299 VR GlassesLionsgate Acquires U.S. and U.K. Rights to Robert Lantos’ Epic Period Drama ‘Rise of the Raven’ Lionsgate Quarterly Revenue Pops 41% on Strength of ‘Michael,’ TV Series Sales as Studio Narrows Net Loss