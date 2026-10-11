Australian and UK Universities Face Low Indian Enrollment

Deakin and Wollongong report single-digit enrollments in India, highlighting regulatory hurdles and competition from local institutions amid A$2 billion losses for Australian universities.

Australian and UK universities attempting to establish branch campuses in India are encountering significant challenges, with initial student enrollments falling far short of projected targets. Deakin University admitted only 43 students during its first year of operations, while the University of Wollongong enrolled just nine individuals. These low figures have sparked serious questions regarding the economic viability and long-term sustainability of transnational educational expansion in the region.

The weak enrollment numbers reflect a combination of regulatory timing issues, location disadvantages within the Gift City zone, and intense competition from established Indian private universities and conglomerate-backed institutions. The stakes are particularly high for cash-strapped Australian universities that are facing an estimated A$2 billion hit due to declining student visa issuances. For these institutions, branch campuses represent a risky but potentially necessary strategy for revenue diversification.

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Early Enrollment Figures Fall Short

When Deakin University and the University of Wollongong opened India's first foreign branch campuses in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, also known as Gift City, in 2024, they were considered pioneers in the sector. However, their initial cohorts were tiny compared to industry expectations. By 2025, the numbers had improved only marginally, with Deakin enrolling 65 students and Wollongong increasing its count to 33. Wollongong plans to add another 31 students in its 2026 intake, signaling a cautious approach to growth.

This weak start is not unique to the forerunners in the market. UNSW Sydney opened its Bengaluru campus in August 2025 with just 60 students, a figure well below its initial prediction of 200, which was later revised downward to 100. UK universities have fared somewhat better in comparison. The University of Southampton, located near Delhi, started with 150 students, while the University of Liverpool in Bengaluru admitted just under 300 individuals. Both aim to reach massive scales of 5,000 and 10,000 students respectively in the coming years.

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Regulatory Hurdles at Gift City

The low enrollment figures are largely attributable to the decision to operate within Gift City, a greenfield financial precinct outside Ahmedabad that allows foreign entities to operate outside domestic regulations. Deakin and Wollongong entered India through this specific location because it allowed them to bypass accreditation by India's University Grants Commission, known as the UGC. However, this strategic shortcut came at a significant cost to their recruitment efforts.

By operating outside the UGC framework, these universities were excluded from the UGC's list of approved foreign institutions. This list serves as a key marketing tool for attracting students who rely on government-recognized accreditation when selecting their higher education options. Meanwhile, universities that waited for UGC accreditation are opening campuses in or near major metropolitan areas such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, which are far more attractive locations for prospective students seeking urban infrastructure and academic recognition.

Market Competition and Strategic Risks

Industry observers note that the universities that established campuses in Gift City were trapped by circumstances and should not be judged solely on this year's intake figures. Ravi Lochan Singh, an executive at a Sydney education consultancy, explained that the Gift City pioneers committed to their locations just as India finalized rules allowing foreign universities to set up anywhere in the country. Some UGC-accredited campuses received final approvals only within the past month, severely hindering recruitment for the 2026 intake and making current figures an unfair test of market demand.

Foreign campuses also face growing competition from Indian private universities, which are actively lobbying for parity in operating rules. Additionally, large conglomerates like Tata and Reliance Industries are setting up their own institutions to meet internal staffing needs, further complicating the landscape for foreign entrants. For universities still considering India, the lesson from these early experiences is that regulatory timing can make or break an early cohort, and next September will likely serve as the real test of demand once approvals are fully in place and marketing campaigns can ramp up effectively.