Australian AI Copyright Debate Sparks Global Music Industry Outcry

Australian policymakers face intense pressure from global music publishers like ICMP as they consider AI training exemptions that threaten creator rights and established copyright laws.

Australia stands at a critical juncture in the global debate over artificial intelligence and intellectual property. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his federal government are currently evaluating proposed amendments to the nation's copyright legislation. These changes aim to clarify whether large technology companies can legally train generative AI models using copyrighted material without explicit permission or payment.

The debate has intensified significantly following statements by Jo Briskey and Jono Duniam, who serve as co-chairs of the joint parliamentary committee for AI. On October 13, they suggested that existing Australian copyright laws are inadequate for the modern digital landscape. They argued that without legislative updates, creators might miss out on economic benefits in the emerging AI economy.

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These remarks triggered immediate and fierce backlash from the creative industries. The International Confederation of Music Publishers, known by its acronym ICMP, described the committee's position as factually incorrect. The organization emphasized that current laws already provide robust protections for creators and that the proposed changes would remove essential safeguards against unauthorized data scraping.

Tech Lobbying Versus Creator Protection

Major artificial intelligence firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have been actively lobbying the Australian federal government. Their objective is to secure legal frameworks that allow them to ingest vast amounts of digital content for model training. This aggressive advocacy has placed the music industry in a defensive posture, warning of potential economic ruin for artists and publishers.

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Bill Herd, serving as the director general of the Brussels-based ICMP, explicitly rejected the notion that current laws are insufficient. He stated that Australian copyright law grants creators full control over their works. According to Herd, this legal framework is the only barrier preventing unchecked access to Australian content by major American AI corporations.

ICMP Evidence of Systemic Infringement

The ICMP represents approximately ninety percent of the world's commercially released music. Its membership includes industry giants such as Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music, BMG, Kobalt, Reservoir, and Concord Music Publishing. The organization has compiled extensive data demonstrating widespread copyright infringement by tech companies.

According to ICMP evidence, companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Adobe, OpenAI, Anthropic, Suno, Udio, and DeepSeek have engaged in what Herd describes as stream-ripping on a previously unseen scale. The organization alleges these firms use a tactic of asking for forgiveness rather than permission, bypassing licensing requirements entirely.

The Opt-Out System Under Scrutiny

A central point of contention involves a proposed mitigation mechanism: an opt-out system. This model would allow creators to remove their work from AI training datasets only if they actively request its removal. Creative industry trade bodies argue this approach is commercially and legally harmful. They contend that it places the burden on victims rather than holding infringers accountable.

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The music industry warns that the downstream generative AI products built on unlicensed data will generate revenue while creators receive no compensation. The labels association and other groups argue that AI companies must adhere to the same Australian and international laws as all other entities. This includes securing proper licenses and ensuring credit and compensation for copyrighted material.

Global Implications and Future Enforcement

The situation in Australia is being watched closely by the international music community. The ICMP has used its compiled evidence to persuade governments worldwide against introducing laws that provide free passes for AI development. The organization argues that enforcing existing laws against unlicensed use is the most effective strategy.

The potential consequences for the arts are described by some industry leaders as a doomsday scenario. If the proposed changes pass, music, books, journalism, films, and photographs published online could be at risk of unauthorized commercial exploitation. The creative sector continues to urge the federal government to prioritize creator rights over the interests of big tech companies.