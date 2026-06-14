Australia vs. Turkey live updates: World Cup 2026 score, news and highlights

Australia vs. Turkey is set to kick off at midnight ET from BC Place in Vancouver. Follow The Post’s live updates for the latest Australia vs. Turkey score, news and highlights from the World Cup 2…

Australia vs. Turkey is set to kick off at midnight ET from BC Place in Vancouver. Follow The Post’s live updates for the latest Australia vs. Turkey score, news and highlights from the World Cup 2026.

Editor’s Note: This live blog is updated with the assistance of AI, with oversight from the Post’s editorial team. Between Hakan Çalhanoglu, Arda Güler and striker Kenan Yildiz, there’s plenty of star power in this team. There’s quality throughout, too, with midfielders Orkun Kökçü and Salih Özcan, striker Kerem Aktürkoglu and fullback Ferdi Kadioglu.

Though they had to struggle through Romania and minnows Kosovo to get to the World Cup, the Turks lost just one game in their qualifying group, and that was to Spain. Manager Tony Popovic has set up in either a 5-4-1 or 3-4-2-1, turning Australia into a defense-first outfit that tries to take advantage on the counterattack. While the Socceroos were a fun team to watch in 2022, they’re more pragmatic and less swashbuckling now, playing in a low block.





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