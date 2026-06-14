Australia Spoils Turkey's Return to World Cup with 2-0 Victory

Australia's Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored to give the Socceroos a 2-0 victory over Turkey in their World Cup Group D opener. The win spoiled Turkey's return to the World Cup for the first time in 24 years. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach made eight saves for Australia in their group opener as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looked on.

Australia ’s Nestory Irankunda celebrates his goal during a World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday, June 13, 2026. Australia ’s Nestory Irankunda celebrates scoring the first goal against Turkey during the World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Australia’s Nestory Irankunda celebrates his goal during a World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, Canada, Saturday, June 13, 2026. Australia fans celebrate a goal during first half Group D World Cup soccer action against Turkey, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026. Turkey’s Arda Guler reacts after missing a shot during the World Cup Group D soccer match between Australia and Turkey in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Australia’s Nestory Irankunda celebrates scoring the first goal against Turkey during the World Cup Group D soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, June 13, 2026. VANCOUVER, B.C. — Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored and Australia spoiled Turkey’s return to the World Cup for the first time in 24 years with a 2-0 victory on Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach made eight saves for the Socceroos in their group opener as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looked on. Australia was playing in its sixth straight World Cup and seventh overall. Turkey reached the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup but then missed five straight tournaments before qualifying this year by beating Kosovo in a playoff. Irankunda broke through for the Socceroos in the 27th minute with a low shot while pursued by three defenders.

It came less than a minute after the first-half hydration break. Irankunda celebrated by punching the corner flag in a tribute to Australian soccer legend Tim Cahill. The 20-year-old who plays for Watford is the Socceroo’s youngest-ever goal scorer at a World Cup. Minutes later Beach stopped Abdulkerim Bardakcı’s blast from distance.

Beach started in goal for the Socceroos rather than experienced counterpart Matthew Ryan in a surprise decision from coach Tony Popovic. Kenan Yildiz, a 21-year-old who plays for Juventus, was not in the starting lineup but subbed in for Turkey at half-time. Turkey had a dangerous free kick in the 57th minute, but Arda Güler’s attempt was saved by Beach.

Güler, a talented 21-year-old attacking midfielder who plays for Real Madrid, was not yet born the last time Turkey played in the World Cup. Connor Metcalfe capitalized on Ismail Yüksek’s turnover in the 75th minute to double the Socceroos’ lead. The Socceroos fell to France in the opener in Qatar but then beat Tunisia and Denmark in their group before getting knocked out by eventual champion Argentina in the round of 16.

It is the third World Cup appearance for the Turks, who reached the tournament for the first time in 1954. The teams are in Group D with the United States and Paraguay. The Americans downed Paraguay 4-1 in their group opener on Friday in Los Angeles.





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