Australia Slaps Sanctions on Russian Entity and Individuals Over Medibank Cyberattack

Australia has taken decisive action against a Russian entity and five individuals accused of stealing the personal and medical information of millions of Medibank health insurance company customers in a 2022 cyberattack. The sanctions, a first for Australia in targeting both an entity and individuals providing cyberattack infrastructure, aim to disrupt future cybercrime operations.

Canberra has accused a Russian citizen of stealing the personal information of 9.7 million customers of a private health insurance company in a major cyberattack in 2022. The stolen data, which included sensitive medical information, was leaked on the dark web. Australia has responded by imposing sanctions on a Russian entity and five individuals alleged to be involved in the cybercrime.

The sanctions target ZServers, a company providing network infrastructure and services, and five of its Russian employees, including the entity owner Aleksandr Bolshakov. The other sanctioned individuals are Aleksandr Mishin, Ilya Sidorov, Dmitriy Bolshakov, and Igor Odintsov. Foreign Minister Penny Wong, in a joint statement with Defence Minister Richard Marles and Home Minister Tony Burke, stated that this is the first time Australia has imposed cyber sanctions on an entity and the first time it has sanctioned individuals who provided the network infrastructure and services that facilitated the cyberattack. The new sanctions make it a criminal offence to provide assets to ZServers or the five sanctioned individuals or to use or deal with their assets. Penalties for violating these sanctions include up to 10 years imprisonment or substantial fines. Last year, Australia already imposed sanctions on another Russian citizen, Aleksandr Gennadievich Ermakov, for his alleged role in the same Medibank health insurance company cyberattack





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CYBERATTACK RUSSIA MEDIBANK SANCTIONS AUSTRALIA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Open Women's Champions1922 Mall Molesworth, Australia 1923 Mall Molesworth, Australia 1924 Sylvia Lance, Australia 1926 Daphne Akhurst, Australia

Read more »

3 lawyers for the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are jailed by a Russian courtThree lawyers who once represented the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been jailed in Russia as part of the Kremlin’s crackdown on dissent that has reached levels unseen since Soviet times. Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin and Alexei Liptser were jailed on Friday from 3 1/2 to five years.

Read more »

3 Lawyers for Late Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Jailed by Russian CourtA Russian court has jailed three lawyers who worked for the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. This move is seen as part of the ongoing crackdown on dissent in Russia.

Read more »

Russian Missile Barrage Slams Kyiv, Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Industrial SitesA Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 18, 2024, resulted in at least three deaths. The attack was met with retaliatory Ukrainian drone strikes on industrial targets in Russia.

Read more »

Russian Missile Barrages Ukraine's Energy Grid, Ukraine Strikes Russian RefineryRussian forces launched a significant nighttime missile attack targeting Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure, prompting emergency blackouts. Concurrently, Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region, a facility supplying fuel to the Russian military. These developments occur amidst renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war, with President Trump's senior advisors planning to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Munich.

Read more »

Australia Vows 'Strongest Action' if Russian Forces Harmed Australian POW in UkraineAustralia has threatened to take the 'strongest action possible' if Russia has harmed its national, Oscar Jenkins, who was captured fighting for Ukraine. Reports suggest the 32-year-old may have been killed while in Russian custody. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government is 'gravely concerned' and seeking urgent clarification from Russia.

Read more »