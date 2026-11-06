Australia Sends C-130J Hercules to Aid Indonesia in Borneo Wildfire Response

Australia deploys a C-130J Hercules aircraft to East Kalimantan, Indonesia, to combat toxic haze from months-long wildfires affecting over 400,000 people and straining diplomatic relations across Southeast Asia.

Australia has deployed a military transport aircraft to assist Indonesia in its ongoing battle against extensive wildfires on the island of Borneo. The C-130J Hercules departed Jakarta for East Kalimantan province on Thursday to join local water-bombing operations against the blazes. These fires have generated toxic haze that has harmed public health and drifted across borders.

Aircraft Capabilities and Deployment Details

The Australian embassy in Indonesia stated that the Hercules aircraft can drop 15,000 litres of water per sortie. This capacity allows the plane to deliver just over 100,000 litres of water per day to extinguish hotspots. Indonesia's disaster agency chief, Kristomei Sianturi, confirmed the deployment late on Thursday. He noted that discussions with the Australian technical team revealed many remaining hotspots in the East Kalimantan region.

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Diplomatic Ties and Reciprocal Support

Australian Ambassador Rod Brazier described the two nations as enduring friends during the announcement. He recalled Indonesia's support in fighting Australia's devastating bushfires in 2020. This deployment highlights the ongoing security and humanitarian cooperation between the two neighbors. The gesture aims to strengthen diplomatic relations strained by the transboundary haze crisis.

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Humanitarian Crisis and Health Statistics

The health ministry reported that more than 400,000 people in Indonesia have received treatment for acute respiratory ailments. These health issues are directly caused by the toxic haze emanating from the months-long fires. Deforestation monitor Nusantara Atlas estimates that the fires consumed more than 1.9 million hectares of land in the first nine months of the year. Experts attribute much of this destruction to slash-and-burn land-clearing practices.

Broader International and Regional Context

Japan also sent approximately 350 Self-Defense Forces personnel and three helicopters to support firefighting efforts in West Kalimantan in September. The expansion of timber, palm oil, and mining operations is often associated with these land-clearing methods. The widespread pollution has not only impacted local communities but also strained Indonesia's relations with neighboring countries. The international community continues to monitor the situation as the haze persists across the region.