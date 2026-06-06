Australia Seizes Over 100,000 Illegal Cockroaches in Record Bust

Australian authorities confiscated more than 100,000 live exotic cockroaches from a commercial breeder, marking the largest seizure of illegal invertebrates in the country's history. The operation targeted Madagascar hissing cockroaches and dubia cockroaches in Bathurst, New South Wales.

Australia n authorities announced the seizure of more than 100,000 live cockroaches from a commercial breeder in Bathurst, New South Wales, in what they describe as the largest confiscation of illegal exotic invertebrates in the country's history.

The operation, conducted in May 2026, targeted Madagascar hissing cockroaches and dubia cockroaches, species that are not legally allowed in Australia due to their potential to spread disease and harm native wildlife and agriculture. The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) stated that these exotic cockroaches have not undergone environmental risk assessment, making their possession, breeding, or sale illegal regardless of how they were obtained.

The Madagascar hissing cockroach, one of the world's largest cockroach species, measures between 2 to 3 inches in length, as evidenced by photos showing specimens larger than a human finger. The dubia cockroach, commonly used as feeder insects for reptiles, is also prohibited. The DCCEEW confirmed that the seized insects are being euthanized and disposed of by the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Biosecurity Collections.

Officials emphasized the severity of the breach, noting that such illegal activities undermine Australia's biosecurity and unique biodiversity. A DCCEEW spokesperson warned pet businesses and owners to seek legal alternatives, such as crickets and wood roaches, for reptile feeding. The agency reiterated its commitment to enforcing national environment laws, with penalties for those found to possess, breed, or trade exotic cockroaches. This record seizure highlights ongoing efforts to combat the illegal wildlife trade and protect Australia's ecosystems from invasive species





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