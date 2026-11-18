Australia imposes sanctions on three Israeli individuals and four organizations for settlement expansion, citing threats to the two-state solution and rising settler violence in the West Bank.

Australia has imposed fresh sanctions on three Israel i individuals and four organizations for their involvement in illegal settlement expansion and settler violence in the occupied West Bank. Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated that these actions are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution, a core principle of Australia n foreign policy.

Sanctions Target Key Settlement Actors

The Australian government announced on Wednesday that the targeted entities actively participated in the planning, coordination, and establishment of new settlements. According to Foreign Minister Penny Wong, these sanctioned parties have been involved in raising funds, recruiting volunteers, and providing support to violent settlers. The measures prohibit Australians and Australian businesses from trading with or providing support to the listed individuals and organizations.

Also read U.K. sanctions Israeli companies building West Bank settlements

Among those sanctioned is Daniella Weiss, the leader of the illegal settler organization Nachala. Weiss is also an advocate for the forced expulsion of Palestinians from besieged Gaza. Another sanctioned individual is Eliav Libi, who has accelerated the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank through his construction company. These designations mark a significant escalation in Australia's diplomatic stance against Israeli settlement activities.

Diplomatic Tensions with Israel

Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that she had spoken directly to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar regarding Australia's latest round of sanctions. During this conversation, Wong outlined Australia's longstanding position that it opposes all settlement activities. She explicitly stated that the Australian government does not agree with these actions, further straining diplomatic ties that have soured since Canberra announced plans to conditionally recognize Palestinian statehood last year.

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The timing of Australia's decision follows a similar move by the United Kingdom on Tuesday. The British government sanctioned eight Israeli construction companies involved in building illegal Zionist settlements in the occupied West Bank. This coordinated pressure from allied nations highlights growing international concern over the trajectory of the conflict and the viability of a negotiated peace.

Impact on Two-State Solution

Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized that violence at the E1 illegal settlement project in recent weeks has significantly undermined the prospect of a two-state solution. The E1 project is designed to bisect the Israeli-occupied West Bank, effectively cutting it off from occupied East Jerusalem. This fragmentation threatens to dismantle the geographic continuity Palestinians hope will form the heart of a future independent state.

Recent incidents have further highlighted the dangers on the ground. Israeli illegal settlers shot dead a 72-year-old Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho earlier this week. Witnesses and Palestinian officials reported that illegal settlers had recently taken over several Palestinian homes in the same area, contributing to a climate of intimidation and displacement.

The human cost of these developments has been severe. Since October 2023, the Israeli army and illegal settlers have killed over 1,220 Palestinians and wounded around 13,746 others in the occupied West Bank. These figures underscore the urgent humanitarian concerns driving Australia's foreign policy decisions and its call for an end to settlement expansion and violence.