Australia's Smallest Town Cooladdi Goes on Sale for $400,000

Cooladdi, Australia's tiniest town with a population of two, is on the market for $400,000 AUD. The sale includes a roadhouse, motel, general store, pub, and four-star restaurant, with the new owners taking on the role of unofficial mayor and multiple business operators.

An entire locality in eastern Australia is on the market for less than the price of an average home in the United Kingdom, offering a rare opportunity for someone to become the de facto owner of an entire town.

Cooladdi, officially recognised as Australia's smallest town with a population of just two, is located in Outback Queensland, over 800 kilometres west of Brisbane. The asking price is $400,000 Australian dollars, approximately £210,000. The sale includes a four-bedroom roadhouse, a motel, a general store, a pub, and even a four-star restaurant. The current residents, Carol Yarrow and Jo Cornel, purchased the Foxtrap Road House in 2023 with a three-year plan to revitalise the community.

With their time nearly up-Ms Yarrow plans to retire and Ms Cornel intends to relocate-the property is now available. Becky Jeisman of Charleville Real Estate, handling the listing, explained that the town's population is tied to the ownership of the Foxtrap: 'It is the town, and if a group of four people buy it, then the population will double.

' The new owners will assume the role of unofficial mayor, responsible for running the post office, store, restaurant, motel, and pub. Ms Yarrow described the lifestyle as rewarding, highlighting the local community and steady flow of visitors from surrounding areas within a 70-kilometre radius. Historically, Cooladdi was a bustling railway hub supporting around 270 residents with a school, butcher shop, and police station.

Its decline began after the railway line extended to Quilpie in 1917, accelerating when passenger trains ceased in 1967. As trains bypassed the town and the local sheep industry shrank, services disappeared and residents moved away. Despite its remote location, Cooladdi maintains a surprising array of amenities thanks to passing traffic from larger towns like Charleville, a community of 3,000 about 55 minutes away.

Ms Yarrow noted that former residents often return to visit, and the steady stream of travelers keeps the businesses viable, all set against a backdrop of mulga trees and a laid-back outback atmosphere





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Australia's Tiniest Town Goes Up for Sale for Less Than £210,000Cooladdi, a small town in Outback Queensland, has gone up for sale for $400,000 AUD (£210,000). The town, officially recognised as Australia's tiniest town, has a population of just two residents. The new owners will be required to run the town's post office, store, four-star restaurant, motel, and pub, essentially earning the title of 'unofficial mayor' of Cooladdi.

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