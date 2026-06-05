Australia's 'cockroach kingpin' caught with 100,000 illegal exotic bugs in record seizure

Wildlife authorities have uncovered a black-market insect-breeding operation worth an estimated US$140,000, warning of the growing threat posed by the illegal trade in invasive species.

Wildlife authorities have uncovered a black-market insect-breeding operation worth an estimated US$140,000, warning of the growing threat posed by the illegal trade in invasive species.

This image shows Madagascar hissing cockroaches and dubia cockroaches, seized from a commercial breeder at Bathurst, Australia, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Australian wildlife officers have uncovered an illegal cockroach-breeding operation in the state of New South Wales, seizing more than 100,000 exotic insects valued at around US$140,000 on the black market.

The raid took place at a commercial breeding facility in Bathurst, west of Sydney, where officials discovered large numbers of prohibited Madagascar hissing cockroaches and dubia cockroaches, according to the country’s environment department. Madagascar hissing cockroaches are known for the distinctive sound they produce as a defence mechanism, while dubia cockroaches are commonly bred as feed for reptiles but are considered an invasive species in Australia.

Authorities said the scale of the operation highlighted growing concerns about the illegal trade in exotic insects and the potential risks posed to Australia’s unique ecosystems. Hegseth urges US allies to boost defence spending amid 'alarm' over China's buildupHotel fire kills at least 21 in India's capitalUN chief strongly condemns attack on train in Pakistan that left at least 28 deadOfficials said the seizure sends a clear message to breeders, pet businesses, and owners involved in the trade of prohibited species.

“We take our job protecting Australia’s unique biodiversity and breaches of national environment law very seriously,” an environment department spokesperson said, adding that authorities were seeing an increase in the illegal breeding and trading of exotic cockroaches. Photos released by officials showed some of the seized Madagascar hissing cockroaches were large enough to nearly cover an adult’s palm.

The insects will now be euthanised, ending a sprawling operation that authorities say could have posed environmental risks had the species escaped or spread in the wild. Hegseth urges US allies to boost defence spending amid 'alarm' over China's buildupHotel fire kills at least 21 in India's capitalUN chief strongly condemns attack on train in Pakistan that left at least 28 deadPakistan says India is 'weaponising water' after treaty suspensionPalestinian football body urges int'l action after Israel detains two women playersGaziantep-Aleppo summit eyes new trade bridge between Türkiye, SyriaNetanyahu pressured lawmakers to back his lawyer in state comptroller election: reports





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