Australia Protests Israel Treatment of Gaza Flotilla Activists

Australian activists staged a protest inside Parliament House on Tuesday demanding sanctions on Israel and condemning the Australian government's response to allegations of abuse against detained Gaza aid flotilla activists. The protest was in response to the Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's video mocking detained flotilla activists, drawing global condemnation. The Global Sumud Flotilla said that Israel had seized all 50 vessels attempting to reach Gaza by sea, prompting a new call for sanctions. Canberra's response to the allegations has been criticized by activists, with allegations of complicity in genocide. Security officers escorted the protesters from the building, but the demonstration highlighted the growing international pressure on Israel.

Demonstrators staged a symbolic sit-in inside Parliament House, demanding sanctions on Israel and condemning Canberra's response to allegations of abuse against detained Gaza aid flotilla activists.

Demonstrators gathered in the Marble Foyer, kneeling with their hands behind their backs in a symbolic act meant to portray the detention of flotilla activists by Israeli authorities,They shouted Sanction Israel! and accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong of being complicit in genocide as security officers escorted them from the building. The protest comes days after the Global Sumud Flotilla said that Israel had seized all 50 vessels attempting to reach Gaza by sea





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Australia Protests Israel Gaza Flotilla Activists Sanctions Genocide Allegations Australian Government

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