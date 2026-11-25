Australia’s Parliament has passed online safety laws that could expose tech giants to multibillion-dollar fines for failing to prevent foreseeable online harms.

Australia’s Parliament on Wednesday passed online safety laws that could expose tech giants to multibillion-dollar fines for failing to prevent foreseeable online harms. The United States and the Australian opposition party warned that the legislation would lead to censorship of lawful speech.

The Digital Duty of Care Act requires Big Tech to proactively reduce the risk of harm before it occurs, according to an Australian government statement. Australian online law falls in line with EU and British legislation The legislation is similar to the European Union’s Digital Services Act, passed in 2022, and the United Kingdom’s Online Safety Act passed a year later.

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The legislation became law in the House of Representatives, where the center-left Labor Party government commands a majority, by 97 votes to 43. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament the law would stand as a “powerful instrument to protect our children and our society from online harms by placing the onus on the tech platforms to ensure a safer online environment. ” “This is a victory for our children and young people.

The dangers were unforeseen when the digital world was young,” Albanese said.

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“But now that the digital world has matured, they can be easily recognized and they can be remedied. " Opposition leader vows to repeal ‘authoritarian’ law Opposition leader Angus Taylor told Parliament he would repeal the legislation if his conservative Liberal Party wins elections in 2028. Taylor described the legislation as “authoritarian. ” “This bill is a blank check for political censorship,” Taylor told Parliament.

“The bill is an attack on free speech that is absolutely central to our democracy. " The government struck a deal with the minor Greens party on Tuesday to get the legislation through the Senate, where no party holds a majority.

“Today, the safety and wellbeing of Australians and their children have finally been put ahead of Big Tech’s bottom line,” Greens chief negotiator Sarah Hanson-Young said in a statement after the bill passed the Senate by 36 votes to 23. “My message to Big Tech companies is, it’s time to make your platforms safe or we will see you in court,” she added.

The Australian legislation sets minimum safety standards for online services, including games, apps and artificial intelligence chatbots, requiring them to protect Australians from seriously harmful material and conduct, the government said. The Greens’ amendments include increasing maximum penalties for breaches from 109 million Australian dollars , as the government originally proposed, to 5% of a tech company’s global revenue.

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U.S. Ambassador to Australia David Brat said on Tuesday the then-proposed laws would “impose disproportionate compliance burdens on American companies relative to competitors. ” “Vaguely defined ‘harms,’ backed by penalties of up to 5% of global revenue, will push platforms to censor lawful speech,” Brat posted on social media.