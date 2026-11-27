Australia has leveled the T20I series with England after a dramatic three-wicket victOry at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, thanks to a match-winning performance by Nikhil Chaudhary.

Australia secured a decisive three-wicket victory over England in the second Twenty20 International at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, evening the series at one win apiece. The match, which drew a crowd of thirty-nine thousand, served as a moment of respite and celebration for the home side following a difficult week marked by ongoing controversies regarding the sandpaper incident from several years prior. England, tasked with chasing a target of one hundred and eighty-eight, found themselves under immense pressure from the outset. Despite building a record-breaking total for the venue, the home team fell compact by nine runs, setting the stage for a dramatic finish that ultimately belonged to the Australia n batsmen. The victory was highlighted by the stellar performance of Nikhil Chaudhary, an India-born all-rounder who became the unlikely hero of the night in only his fourth appearance for his adopted land. Chaudhary, who remained in Australia during the pandemic and worked his way up through club cricket, delivered with both ball and bat to dismantle the English lineup.

England's innings began chaotically with the early dismissal of opening batter Phil Salt off the super first ball. Though, the partnership between Salt and fellow Welshman Aneurin Donald quickly changed the momentum of the game. Donald, playing with the confidence of a player coming into his own on the international stage, formed a devastating opening stand. The two Welshmen shared a crucial one hundred and fifty-run partnership, with Donald scoring an impressive eighty-five runs from just thirty-two balls and Salt contributing fifty-eight from fifty-six deliveries. Their aggressive stroke play, characterized by a boundary rate of thirty-four percent on deliveries faced, kept the scoreboard ticking over at an alarming rate. Salt later credited Donald with taking the pressure off the batting side, noting that their ability to rotate strike and attack when necessary was key to their success. Despite the strong start, England's innings eventually fizzled out in the middle overs as Australian spinners applied the squeeze, leaving them with a total of one hundred and eighty-seven for nine.

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The Australian reply was anchored by Nikhil Chaudhary and Jack Edwards, who dismantled the English bowling attack with clinical precision. Chaudhary played a match-defining innings of sixty-six runs from thirty-eight balls, including six boundaries and two sixes, effectively breaking the back of the chase. His earlier figures of two wickets for just twenty-one runs, including the crucial dismissal of Harry Brook, had kept England's total in check. Brook, who had scored a rapid sixty-five from twenty-eight balls, was caught off a fine edge, a moment that shifted the momentum toward Australia. Jack Edwards provided the necessary finish, remaining unbeaten on twenty-five from eleven deliveries to guide Australia home with one ball to spare. The winning run was sealed by Jack Edwards drilling a boundary off Sam Curran, sending the home crowd into raptures. Australian captain Mitch Marsh acknowledged the quality of the English batting, particularly the opening partnership, but praised his team's resilience and the outstanding performances of bowlers like Riley Meredith and Ben Dwarshuis, who took key wickets at critical junctures.

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While the focus remained on the cricket, the series also highlighted significant developments within the England squad. Ben McKinney, a six-foot-seven left-handed opener, earned his maiden senior England call-up for the upcoming Test tour of South Africa. McKinney, who replaced Jacob Bethell due to the latter's need for further knee surgery, brings a wealth of experience from county cricket and the England Lions setup. Additionally, Hampshire seamer Scott Currie was added to the T20 squad for the fifth match in Canberra. The series also witnessed changes in leadership, with Harry Brook and Jordan Cox departing for South Africa after the fourth match, leaving Will Jacks to captain the side in Brooks absence. Unfortunately, Jacks suffered an injury during the match, struck on the bowling hand by a drive from Ben Dwarshuis, which raised concerns about his availability for the final game. England captain Brook admitted that the team let the match slip with the bat, citing a slow launch and the inability to capitalize on lives given by the Australian fielders. As the series levels, both teams prepare for the third T20I at The Gabba in Brisbane, where England will aim to reclaim the series and Australia will look to assert dominance on home soil.