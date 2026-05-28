Australia launches record $1.4B lawsuit against 3M over 'forever chemicals' at defense bases

Australia is suing the U.S. company 3M for over $1.4 billion due to contamination from “forever chemicals” in firefighting foam at defense bases.

Uganda closes its border with Congo, where suspected cases of a rare Ebola type are surging9 missing after Washington paper mill tank rupture and officials say there's no hope of survivorsLIVE Key Sens.

Cruz, Cantwell look to break college sports logjam in Congress with a bipartisan billAP Entertainment WireThese are the five least expensive new cars you can buy in 2026, according to EdmundsHappy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person? Nipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleReleasing cool water protects fish in the Grand Canyon. That comes at cost to hydropowerFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketRFK Jr. fires leaders of group that sets guidelines for preventive health screeningsThe barista is human but an AI agent runs this experimental Swedish cafeGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryMuertes por suicidio en centros del ICE alcanzan un ritmo “alarmante”, según investigación de la AP Cruz, Cantwell look to break college sports logjam in Congress with a bipartisan billAP Entertainment WireThese are the five least expensive new cars you can buy in 2026, according to EdmundsHappy is an Asian elephant.

But is she also a person? Nipper, stay! The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleReleasing cool water protects fish in the Grand Canyon.

That comes at cost to hydropowerFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketRFK Jr. fires leaders of group that sets guidelines for preventive health screeningsThe barista is human but an AI agent runs this experimental Swedish cafeGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryMuertes por suicidio en centros del ICE alcanzan un ritmo “alarmante”, según investigación de la AP





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