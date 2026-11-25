Australia's headline inflation rose to 4.9% in October driven by volatile energy prices, but a surprise 0.8% rise in new dwelling costs poses a stickier challenge for the Reserve Bank.

Australia's headline inflation rate climbed to a three-year high of 4.9 percent in the twelve months leading to October, marking the fastest pace of price growth since the pandemic began. This surge was primarily fueled by sharp increases in volatile essentials, including fuel, electricity, and fruit, which collectively grabbed immediate public and market attention.

Housing Cost Rise Challenges Core Metrics

The Reserve Bank of Australia faces a more persistent challenge than volatile energy spikes, as new dwelling prices unexpectedly rose by 0.8 percent in October. This monthly increase reversed a flat reading from September and defied widespread expectations for continued weakness in the housing construction sector. Unlike fuel or power prices that can spike and retreat quickly, housing costs are deeply embedded in contracts and reflect long-term input costs, labor, and supply chains.

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These sticky housing costs carry significant weight in the consumer price basket and feed directly into underlying inflation measures. The core inflation measure, which strips out volatile items, also rose by 0.5 percent, providing a clearer signal of persistent price pressures that central bankers must address. A sustained rise in new home prices suggests that cost pressures are becoming entrenched rather than temporary.

Builders Cite 53% Cost Surge and Supply Risks

Master Builders Australia chief economist Shane Garrett highlighted the severe financial strain on the construction industry, stating that building a new house is now 53 percent more expensive than it was before the pandemic. This substantial increase in construction costs creates a difficult dilemma for builders who are already navigating the deepest housing market downturn in forty years. Soft demand for new homes is colliding with rising input costs, forcing a shift from discounting strategies to price protection.

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Shane Garrett further warned that Middle East supply disruptions and rising fuel prices are adding to these input costs, making affordability even more precarious for buyers. The construction industry is urging the government to avoid policies that would exacerbate these financial burdens, particularly regarding international trade decisions on key building materials. The sector argues that preventing further input cost increases is essential for protecting member margins and national housing affordability.

Economic Forecasts and Trade Policy Implications

Not all economists view the current data with alarm, as some believe inflation has already peaked. AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina pointed to fuel prices falling approximately 20 percent since October and easing agricultural prices as signs of relief. JP Morgan's Ben Jarman agreed that while the new dwelling price jump is worth monitoring, it remains modest compared to the volatility seen in fuel markets.

Additional indicators suggest a cooling trend, with rental growth slowing to just 0.1 percent in the month. A cooling labor market is also expected to moderate wage growth, which could further help ease overall inflationary pressures in the coming months. These factors provide a complex backdrop for the Reserve Bank as it weighs whether the worst of the inflation cycle is truly behind the Australian economy.

Anti-Dumping Decision Looms for Aluminum Tariffs

A critical immediate risk involves the Australian Trade Remedies Commission, which is investigating alleged dumping of Chinese aluminum building products. The commission is scheduled to deliver a final anti-dumping recommendation in December, a decision that could result in the imposition of tariffs on these imports. Master Builders Australia has explicitly warned against such tariffs, arguing they would raise construction costs further and complicate the Reserve Bank's inflation control efforts.

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The potential imposition of tariffs represents a direct collision between trade policy designed to protect domestic producers and the broader goal of inflation control. If tariffs are implemented, new home prices could rise, feeding into the sticky inflation metrics that the central bank is striving to suppress. This pending decision adds a layer of uncertainty to the economic outlook, as it could simultaneously protect local industries while increasing costs for consumers and builders alike.