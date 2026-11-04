Australia Inducts 10 Iconic Songs Into National Songbook

Ten landmark Australian tracks including Beds Are Burning and Waltzing Matilda join the National Songbook. This new digital archive preserves cultural heritage.

On Wednesday, November 4, Australia officially launched The National Songbook with the induction of ten seminal tracks that define the nation's musical history. The announcement took place at a special ceremony held at the National Film and Sound Archive in Canberra, marking the beginning of an annual initiative to honor songs that give voice to Australia n stories.

Inaugural Tracks Define Cultural Identity

The first batch of inductees includes Midnight Oil's Beds Are Burning, Easybeats' Friday On My Mind, Helen Reddy's I Am Woman, The Presets' My People, Yothu Yindi's Treaty, and Andrew Banjo Paterson's Waltzing Matilda. These selections represent a diverse range of genres and eras, showcasing the breadth of creative vision that has shaped the country's cultural landscape over more than a century.

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Dean Ormston, CEO of APRA AMCOS, emphasized that while no single collection could capture the entirety of Australia's narrative, these inaugural entries provide essential insight into national identity. He noted that as APRA celebrates its centenary, welcoming these debut songs highlights the extraordinary diversity and richness of Australian songwriting and composing traditions.

Digital Archive Safeguards Musical Heritage

This collaborative project between APRA AMCOS and the NFSA aims to preserve the songs that have helped forge Australia's cultural identity through a permanent digital archive. Meagan Loader, chief curator of the NFSA, stated that the archive will serve as a vault for music treasures, ensuring these works remain accessible for future generations to engage with the creators who influenced them.

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The National Songbook is designed to reflect themes of protest, belonging, and identity, which are woven into the national DNA. By safeguarding these audiovisual records, the NFSA ensures that significant cultural heritage is maintained with both heft and heart, providing a new framework for Australians to understand their shared past and present values.

Expert Panel Selects Landmark Compositions

The selection process involved an expert panel tasked with identifying compositions that best represent the nation's storytelling and creativity. The chosen tracks span various decades, illustrating how different voices have contributed to the ongoing dialogue about who Australians are and where they have come from.

As the initiative grows, it will continue to add new entries annually, expanding the understanding of Australian music history. This structured approach allows for a comprehensive preservation of the artistic expressions that have defined generations, ensuring that the legacy of these songwriters and composers endures in the national consciousness.