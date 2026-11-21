Australia defeated England by three wickets in the first T20 at the MCG. Harry Brook scored 65 but England's chase fell short thanks to Nikhil Chaudhary's heroics.

Australia secured a dramatic three-wicket victory over England in the first T20 international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The win provided a much-needed morale boost for the home side following recent off-field controversies and a lost ODI series against their historic rivals.

Chaudhary Masterminds Australia Chase

Nikhil Chaudhary played the pivotal role in Australia's successful chase, scoring 66 runs off 38 balls to guide his team to within 20 runs of the target before Jack Edwards finished the game with a ball to spare.

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Chaudhary, the first Indian-born male cricketer to represent Australia in over six decades, took two wickets for 21 runs in his fourth T20 international. His all-round performance was central to the fightback, especially after England seemed to have the match under control early on.

The Indian-born spinner engaged in a verbal exchange with Sam Curran, admitting later that Curran appeared irritated by being dismissed. Chaudhary was eventually caught at deep square leg by Aneurin Donald, but by then the momentum had firmly shifted to Australia in front of nearly 40,000 spectators, including Chaudhary's parents who flew in from India.

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Brook's Heroics Run Out

England captain Harry Brook provided a strong start, scoring 65 runs off just 28 deliveries before being caught behind off Chaudhary's leg-breaks. His innings threatened to take the game out of England's reach, with the team racing to 110 for two in the ninth over.

Brook hit six sixes in his next 16 balls, including three consecutive sixes off Riley Meredith. His aggressive batting included a majestic swat over wide long-on that hit a young spectator, prompting Brook to hand over a pair of batting gloves as an apology.

Despite Brook's individual brilliance, England's total of 188 felt at least ten runs short according to the captain. The team lost momentum after Brook's dismissal, failing to capitalize on a golden opportunity to inflict more misery on Australian cricket after their recent struggles.

Injuries and Tactical Shifts Loom

England vice-captain Will Jacks suffered a hand injury in the 19th over, bleeding profusely after dropping a difficult chance off his own bowling. This incident cast doubt on his availability for the captaincy role in the fifth T20 in Canberra, as Brook departs early for the Test series in South Africa.

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Brook stated he did not know who would replace Jacks if he cannot play, leaving Tom Banton, Sam Curran, and Phil Salt as potential candidates. This defeat marks only the fourth T20 loss under Brook's captaincy in 27 matches, highlighting concerns about the seam attack's economy.

Henry Crocombe bowled only two overs on his T20 debut due to Jacks' injury, while Overton and Curran conceded 81 runs in 6.5 overs. England may need to rely more on the spin of Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid, who returned to the white-ball side after missing the previous six ODIs.

Team Updates for South Africa Tour

England have called up uncapped Durham left-hander Ben McKinney for the upcoming Test tour of South Africa. He replaces Jacob Bethell, who underwent a second operation on his right knee on Thursday.

McKinney's inclusion stiffens competition for places at the top of the batting order. England must now regroup quickly before facing Australia again in the second game on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.