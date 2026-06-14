Australia defeat Türkiye 2-0 in World Cup Group D

Australian Nestory Irankunda, Connor Metcalfe capitalise on swift counter-attack opportunities to secure win.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - Australia v Türkiye / Reuters Australia has upset Türkiye 2-0 with its methodical defence and counter-attack playbook to secure the win in their Group D match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver in Canada.

Australia took the lead from a swift counter-attack in the 27th minute with Nestory Irankunda, punishing the overstretched Turkish defence with a deep run and becoming the youngest player to score a goal for Australia at the World Cup on Sunday. Although Türkiye had more control of the ball and patiently built up its attacks, the possession was not enough to score an equaliser in the first half.

The second half started similarly, with the Turkish side increasing the pressure to level the score and Australia seeking counter-attack opportunities to secure their narrow lead. England training equipment stolen ahead of World Cup openerConnor Metcalfe doubled the lead for Australia in the 75th minute with the same playbook, with Irankunda capitalising on a swift counter-attack to score his goal.

Australia’s five-man defence closed the box to any Turkish attempts trying to find a way through, which proved to be a tough nut to crack. The Turkish side ended the game with 28 shot attempts to Australia's 8.

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