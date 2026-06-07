Australia answers Switzerland in World Cup tune-up draw at Snapdragon Stadium

Tete Yengi scored in his Socceroos debut as Australia rallied for a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in a World Cup friendly at Snapdragon Stadium.

Switzerland’s, Dan Ndoye shoots and scores during Saturday’s International Friendly match against Australia at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, CA. After halftime, Australia turned the friendly into something more useful for two teams preparing to take on the world.

The two World Cup teams played to a 1-1 draw Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium in the opening match of the “Countdown to ’26” international soccer weekend, a final tune-up that gave both sides something to build on one week before the tournament begins. Dan Ndoye scored for Switzerland in the 14th minute, finishing off a slick first-half sequence that reflected the Swiss edge in quality and possession.

Tete Yengi answered in the 56th, marking his Socceroos debut with a second-half equalizer that changed the tenor of the match before a crowd of 6,107. From there, the friendly settled into the uneven rhythm common to late-stage World Cup preparation. Substitutions interrupted the flow. Coaches tested partnerships.

Players managed legs as much as moments. Switzerland still had chances, including a late opportunity that substitute Cedric Itten headed over the crossbar in stoppage time, but the precision of the first half never fully returned.

“It was exactly the team we expected,” Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said. “A good, organized team. We had control in the first half, at least the first 25 minutes. How we played football, I like it, but we had some mistakes.

” Switzerland, ranked 19th in the world, looked polished between the boxes and occasionally dangerous around the penalty area during a dominant opening stretch. Australia, ranked 27th and using an experimental lineup, struggled early to build cleanly through midfield. Too often, the Socceroos’ possession ended with hopeful balls forward or turnovers in difficult places. Australia’s captain, Harry Souttar strecthes for a mid-air defensive clearance during Saturday’s International Friendly against Switzerland.

The teams played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, CA, in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Cristian Volpato, one of the young players handed a chance in the spotlight, found limited room to operate against Switzerland’s compact midfield shape. Australia’s forwards were frequently left chasing service rather than attacking it.

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach made an important stop late in the first half, one of two saves on the afternoon, and Australia avoided the second goal that might have turned the match into a comfortable Swiss dress rehearsal. Nestory Irankunda gave the Socceroos a needed edge on the flank, running at defenders and forcing Switzerland to defend more of the field than it had in the opening 45 minutes.

The 20-year-old was a persistent nuisance pressing Swiss defenders and nearly produced a highlight-reel winner, ripping a powerful shot that Gregor Kobel tipped onto the crossbar with a spectacular save in the 49th minute.

“Australia, they have good players, very fast players,” Yakin said. “You have to be careful, and that’s why it was a good friendly game. ” Eighteen players on Tony Popovic’s 26-man roster are experiencing their first World Cup cycle, leaving Australia to blend emerging attacking talent with the defensive structure that carried it through qualifying. Switzerland arrived with a different kind of pressure.

Yakin’s team is experienced, organized and widely viewed as a dangerous tournament outsider. The Swiss, meanwhile, are still trying to push beyond a familiar ceiling after a string of World Cup exits in the last 16 or earlier. Swiss captain Granit Xhaka helped create the opening goal and spent the first half dictating tempo.

In the 14th minute, Xhaka slipped the ball to Ndoye, who drove a right-footed shot from the left side of the box into the bottom-right corner past Beach. Australia improved after the hydration break in the 22nd minute and grew into the match more clearly after halftime. Connor Metcalfe, who replaced Volpato at the break, helped change the game with a clever pass into the box.

Yengi did the rest, collecting the chance centrally and finishing with his right foot early in the second half. The goal gave Australia a needed spark and gave the match the competitive edge both teams wanted from their final week of preparation. Switzerland’s most intriguing lineup question ahead of the match centered on striker Breel Embolo, whose late arrival in the United States followed a visa delay. After getting to San Diego on Friday evening, Embolo did not play.

Without him, the Swiss still generated chances late. Itten twice came close with headers that sailed just over the bar, but Australia survived. Switzerland opens Group B against Qatar in Santa Clara next Saturday before facing Bosnia-Herzegovina and co-host Canada to conclude group play. Like last week’s 1-0 loss to Mexico, Australia started slowly before settling into the game and improving after halftime substitutions.

That slow start will remain a concern before next Saturday’s Group D opener against Türkiye in Vancouver, followed by matches against the United States and Paraguay.

“I’m just happy,” Popovic said. “Everything we wanted from the game we got. We got no injuries, we got a result that always helps, and we scored a very nice goal. ”





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