Austin voters seek relief on gas, groceries, and housing after Democrats sweep Texas races

With affordability top of mind for many Central Texans, Austin voters said they want newly elected officials to follow through on campaign promises and deliver

With affordability top of mind for many Central Texans, Austin voters said they want newly elected officials to follow through on campaign promises and deliver relief on everyday costs, from gas and groceries to housing.

With affordability top of mind for many Central Texans, Austin voters said they want newly elected officials to follow through on campaign promises and deliver relief on everyday costs, from gas and groceries to housing. Democrats swept Texas’ statewide races and won control of the Texas House in the midterm election. In Austin, residents said the rising cost of living is squeezing household budgets.

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Zachary Herman, also from Austin, said, “There’s not a single person who doesn’t want to see things be more affordable. ” Affordability was a major concern for voters and a key campaign theme for Democrats. Texas Gov. -elect Gina Hinajosa, speaking at a press conference, said, “This demonstrates my commitment to putting money in the pocket of Texans, making sure that we have opportunities for good jobs and recruitment for hard-working Texans.

”released before Election Day from the Texas Politics Project found more than half of Texans reported being “very concerned” about “the price of food and consumer goods” , “the cost of healthcare” , “the price of gasoline and energy” , and “the cost of housing” .

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“I think gas is crazy," Herman said. "Mortgage rates, I mean, there’s no one that’s buying houses right now. " “Just groceries, I mean gas prices in general," Muntner added. "My electric bill is absolutely out of control out here.

”U.S. Senate-elect James Talarico told Fox News Wednesday that he wants to work with President Trump to suspend the federal gas and diesel taxes, saying it would drop the price of gas by 18 cents per gallon. He later told CBS Morning News that, “I want to fight for them and make their lives easier and better and less stressful.

”“I think the entire community is rooting for that candidate and they should absolutely, um, think of us as one unit versus two separate sides,” Herman said. A man was fatally shot behind a gas station in central Austin Thursday morning, and the man suspected of shooting him called 911 himself, police said.

Around 11:All eastbound lanes of State Highway 71 are closed at Presidential Boulevard near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport because of a gravel spill, the Texas DeFederal investigators have recovered part of an engine from the crash site of a Learjet that went down near Greenacres, Florida, after departing Austin, killingAustin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot two people inside a downtown bar early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a