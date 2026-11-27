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A shared meal, music, and conversation brought veterans and their families together earlier this month at Capital City VFW Post 8787 in Austin. The free dinner took place Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Operation BBQ Relief prepared a Thanksgiving-style menu that included turkey, dressing, potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, rolls and desserts. Farmers Insurance and volunteers helped make the event possible. Organizers say donations of dessert and fruit were provided by the H-E-B on Lamar and Rundberg, along with donations from Chick-fil-A. Organizers said they prepared a hot meal for 250 veterans who could attend with their families.

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Christina Zazueta, the post’s Auxiliary President, said gathering veterans and their loved ones around one table is one way to show appreciation throughout the year. For Navy veteran Michael Teigen, the VFW offers a place to find camaraderie and connect with people who share the experience of serving. He described it as a place that could feel like a second home. The post’s support continues beyond holiday meals.