Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is still working to recover after a major nationwide disruption caused problems for travelers this week...

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is still working to recover after a major nationwide disruption caused problems for travelers this week. The airport has struggled to return to typical operations since the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop Friday.

On Sunday afternoon, a ground delay due to runway construction was lifted, but passengers continued to face canceled and delayed flights. The Federal Aviation Administration reported that its aging technology became unstable when a flood of data hit its network, causing a cascade of problems with communications and radar systems. One Austin traveler, Dominic Dipasquale, said after his flight from San Francisco was canceled, he managed to get home after an extra night.

Also read Travelers face hundreds of delays, cancellations at Austin airport after FAA ground stop

"But once I secured a room for the night and it was just hoping that nothing went wrong today," Dipasquale said. "Which nothing did go wrong today. Things went smoothly, fortunately.

""They told me that it was delayed until two around that time, it said that it has been canceled," Francis said. "Then I had to get all my luggage. It took me a while to find my luggage and I had to rebook. And now my flight is now on Tuesday.

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Tuesday at five in the morning.

" Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is still working to recover after a major nationwide disruption caused problems for travelers this week. She traveled from Killeen and waited through a delay before learning her flight had been canceled. Francis explained that she had already paid for a hotel in Jamaica and is now losing several vacation days.

"The frustration is having to constantly, like, rebook," she said. "And then I’m not sure if it’s going to work on Tuesday I feel like I’m being robbed of the money that I had paid for these few three days, basically. " Airport officials have asked travelers to keep monitoring their flight status and arrive two hours early if their flights are confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that its aging technology became unstable when a flood of data hit its network, causing a cascade of problems with communications and radar systems. The FAA’s legacy equipment became unstable when data began flooding the FAA FTI network, at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds. This disrupted the system and created instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds.

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Investigators said they have identified two possible sources for these technical problems. The initial investigation indicates that two potential locations as the reason for the excessive data flooding the systems: a radar site in Amarillo, Texas and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas. According to the agency, approximately 12,462 flights were canceled on Friday nationwide, though not every cancellation was tied directly to the ground stop.

Luggage still lined the terminal at ABIA on Sunday as airlines tried to get passengers moving again. Airport officials have asked travelers to keep monitoring their flight status and arrive two hours early if their flights are confirmed. Texas QB Arch Manning gets his first officially licensed bobblehead for Longhorns fans Arch Manning gets his first officially licensed Texas Longhorns bobblehead: a limited run of 2,026 numbered figures, $40 plus shipping, set to ship in April.

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