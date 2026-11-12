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Austin Transit, Texas Legislation, and Local Developments Update

cbsaustin#595 in United States
Austin Transit, Texas Legislation, and Local Developments Update
Austin Transit · Texas Politics · Public Safety
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A collection of local news updates including Austin Transit Partnership planning a light rail extension to the airport, Texas lawmakers debating a $1,500 household payment plan, a fatal police officer vehicle accident in Kyle, and the development of Austin's 109-acre River Park.

The Austin Transit Partnership is beginning to plan a possible extension of Austin light rail to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. If the extension is built, would you take the train to the airport?

Texas lawmakers to debate Hinojosa plan for $1,500 payments to households Texas lawmakers are weighing a plan to send $1,500 per household, backed by Gov-elect Gina Hinojosa. A bill would tap $17B from the Rainy Day Fund, but it needs a two-thirds vote and GOP support. The Austin Transit Partnership is beginning to plan a possible extension of Austin light rail to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

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If the extension is buiA Kyle police sergeant was one of two people killed early Sunday when a pickup truck carrying three of the department’s off-duty officers rolled over in Comal CAustin’s 109-acre River Park is rising on East Riverside with apartments, a hotel, parks and a 4,000-seat United Heritage Hall set for early 2027. Affordable housing details and traffic impacts remain open questions.

cbsaustin#595 in United States

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