Crockett High School teacher Will Goree, who grew up watching the show, won four days in a row.

" Jeopardy" host Ken Jennings poses with Will Goree at the contestant's podium. Goree, a math teacher at Crockett High School, won four days in a row.every day after school.

As a math teacher at Crockett High School in Austin, he got to be a participant on the game show. Goree won four days in a row, answering questions from Shakespeare to the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, and totaling $97,500. This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity. I think about five years ago.

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If you're over 18, you can just do it, you can try out. They have the"Anytime test" online. So I think was around five years ago, I thought"Wait, why don't I just do the thing?

" So I took the test and hoped for the best. They don't tell you how you did, so you just kind of have to feel it. And then after that, a couple months later, I got an email for the next step, which is basically another trivia test. It's not really about the show, like the game, it's just about pure trivia.

And the second one is with a Zoom call, so that they can have you on camera, make sure you're not cheating. So I did that, and then I thought I did pretty well. I didn't hear anything for four years, and so I just moved on with my life. And then I just randomly got an email at the beginning of the summer saying like,"Hey, you're ready for the third level.

" And I was like,"Oh, OK! " So I did the third round, which is kind of a little more of an audition, but it's over Zoom and you're kind of playing the game a little bit. And then I was in the contestant pool and then I got the call, set the date to shoot, fly out — all that stuff. How did you prepare to be a contestant?

What were you studying? Are you going through Wikipedia? What are you doing? Yeah, a lot of Wikipedia.

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I would do that anyway; I like Wikipedia a lot. You have no idea what they're gonna ask about and they ask about all kinds of stuff. They ask a really great spread; that's what keeps it fun. They have lots of different categories.

You just kind of learn stuff and hope for the best.writers — they have their favorites. So, before I went on the show, I was like, I'm going to learn every Shakespeare play, like this is the one about Troy, this is the one in Venice. And that paid off actually.

There was a Shakespeare category that I was able to do pretty well in. So there are certain things you kind of realize have a little more cache than others in the trivia world: Oscar winners, presidents — they love Watergate. A lot of the contestants, we all learned about so many operas and none of us got an opera category.

I tried to learn a bunch of stuff that interests me and I'm just going to be reading about that anyway. But then I was thinking about stuff where it's like, man, I don't really care about this, but I have to learn about it because they might ask, like golf, dog breeds, stuff like that. So I tried to make myself learn about the stuff that doesn't interest me, but that, pretty plausibly, they could ask questions about it.

It was extremely nerve-wracking, but it was really fun. I mean, it was amazing. The way it works is several people come to the studio at once, they shoot more than one game a day. They have to have a little bit of redundancy because, you know, what if somebody gets sick or something?

And so they're drawing for new contestants every game. And it turned out, I came to the studio thinking I'm going to go on the show and I actually just sat in the green room the whole day. I'm the guy who's the rollover because we didn't need any extras. So that actually ended up being really cool because I got to just watchAnd so I made friends with all those contestants.

We're all still in touch. That was all the week before I went on the show. So when I think back, I'm like, ‘Man, that was amazing, that was so fun.

" Just getting to watch I was on my first game, that was the most scared I've ever been in my life. I think my leg was like physically . I'm glad nobody saw it, but it was, it was really intense. But I'm glad it worked out and it was amazing playing against Curtis and Donna , who I've gotten to know better, two amazing people.

That was really special. And then after that, it was like,"Wow, I won one.

" That was like a big, I was just thinking,"Man, if I could just win one," you know? So once I had that, then I started to think I could kind of ease up a little bit for better for worse. But I had some pretty good games and some really good experiences after that. I was having fun.

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I was pretty stressed out the whole time; it's pretty intense. And the feeling of,"Oh, I know this. And now everybody's going to know that I know it.

" In regular life, it's just like,"Oh, I know the capital of that. " Nobody's going to clap for you in regular life. Once I got done with the show and was coming down from the whole experience, that was a little bittersweet. Just being like,"Oh, I knew that," and nobody cares.

You’re a teacher at Crockett High School. What has the reaction from your students and colleagues been like? What did they have to say? Oh, they've been really amazing.

Once the episodes started airing, I made my classes watch. I was like,"Come on, guys. It's educational.

" And you know, some of those kids I was like,"Man, you should go on the show after you turn 18; you can do it. " So that was really cool; it's a really fun thing. It’s cool that we all get to do this together, because I feel really supported by them. I was really grateful because Crockett's an amazing school and I love teaching there.

I felt really grateful I got to represent them a little bit and also the Austin Learning Center, where I do a little bit of part-time tutoring. They were super cool about it, too. My colleagues there and my students there, they have been super supportive. It's a great community, a great place to work.

I'm really glad to represent them.experience? The people, for sure. I mean, I made some really great friends there from all the tape days; they're really special to me. So, the people, the friendships I've made since then.

The wins, like that was crazy. All the games really, even the one, the last one, that was an amazing game. And Kali and Josh were just amazing. I am proud of how I played; I could have just missed one of those"Daily Doubles" and game over, you know what I mean?

Or, you know, Molly gets it right in the second game. So I'm really happy to be here as a four-day champ, but I could have just as easily not won my first game, you know? And that's true of everybody. You have these extremely talented, extremely dedicated, extremely smart people who loveand they're just going to lose, and it's probably not even going to be their fault.

You know what I mean? And I think the producers are very cool about that. And the community, I think we're all very cool about that. We understand, and we're all here for each other.

So it's a really great environment to really take a risk in.to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.