Austin Symphony Orchestra Holiday Season: Yo-Yo Ma, Messiah, and Elf

The Austin Symphony Orchestra presents a festive lineup featuring Yo-Yo Ma on November 18, Handel's Messiah in December, and a live-scored screening of the movie Elf.

Austin Symphony Orchestra Music Director Peter Bay announced a highly anticipated holiday schedule for the ensemble, which includes sold-out events and family-friendly screenings throughout the season. The orchestra is preparing to deliver a diverse mix of classical masterpieces and modern cinematic experiences to audiences across Central Texas.

Yo-Yo Ma Concert Sold Out on November 18

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform with the Austin Symphony Orchestra on November 18, a concert that has already sold out due to immense public demand. Music Director Peter Bay noted that the celebrated musician is among the most recognizable classical artists globally, making his appearance in Austin a rare and exciting opportunity for local music lovers. The rapid sellout of tickets highlights the significant excitement surrounding the chance to experience Ma's legendary talent live in the city.

Also read Montgomery Symphony Orchestra Presents Beethoven and Brahms at Davis Theatre

Handel Messiah Returns to Hyde Park Church

The Austin Symphony Orchestra will present its annual tradition of Handel's Messiah on December 1 at Hyde Park Church, with conductor Ryan Heller leading the performance. The event features the full orchestra, a chorus, and four guest soloists, bringing the timeless masterpiece to life through powerful orchestral music and vocal performances. Bay emphasized that the orchestra consistently delivers beautiful voices for this beloved holiday staple, maintaining a long-standing tradition that resonates with both longtime attendees and first-time listeners.

The choice of Hyde Park Church provides a more intimate concert setting compared to larger performance venues, allowing audiences to feel a deeper connection to the music. Bay explained that the smaller space enables attendees to experience the voices and instruments up close, creating a memorable and immersive atmosphere for one of the season's most cherished musical events.

Advertisement

Live Orchestra Scores Elf Screening in December

On December 15 and 16, the Austin Symphony Orchestra will present two screenings of the holiday film Elf, accompanied by a live performance of the movie's musical score. Peter Bay clarified that the orchestra will perform throughout the screening, although some of the film's original rock songs will remain in the soundtrack to preserve the original movie experience. This unique presentation offers families a novel way to revisit the classic Christmas comedy, combining laughter and nostalgia with the warmth of live orchestral music.

The event promises to deliver the heartwarming moments and unforgettable adventures of Buddy the Elf in New York City, enhanced by the energy of a live performance. By blending cinematic storytelling with symphonic accompaniment, the orchestra creates a festive experience that appeals to audiences of all ages seeking holiday cheer.

Additional Performances Include Nutcracker and Cedar Park

Beyond the major headliners, the Austin Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform in the orchestra pit for Ballet Austin's production of The Nutcracker. Additionally, the ensemble is preparing for A Very Merry Symphony, a festive holiday concert scheduled to take place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. These engagements demonstrate the orchestra's commitment to bringing the sounds of the season to diverse audiences and venues throughout the region.

For Peter Bay, the holiday period extends beyond the packed concert calendar to include personal time for rest, dining, and reconnecting with friends and family. The musician expressed enthusiasm for enjoying these quieter moments alongside the professional excitement of leading such a varied and popular lineup of performances.