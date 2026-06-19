Austin Subaru and Blood Cancer United Deliver Blankets to Leukemia Patients in Ongoing Partnership

Austin Subaru and Blood Cancer United, formerly the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, have collaborated for 11 years through the Subaru Loves to Care initiative to provide blankets, funding, and support to blood cancer patients. This week, they delivered blankets to leukemia patients at St. David's South Austin Medical Center. The initiative runs until June 30, with Subaru matching donations up to $100,000 to further assist patients.

Austin Subaru and Blood Cancer United , formerly known as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, teamed up to deliver blankets to leukemia patients at St. David's South Austin Medical Center this week.

(Photo: St. David's South Austin Medical Center)

(Photo: St. David's South Austin Medical Center) Blood Cancer United and Subaru have teamed up for the past 11 years as part of the Subaru Loves to Care initiative. According to the Blood Cancer United website, the partnership has reached over half a million patients with blankets, funding, encouraging messages from the community and other resources. This year's Subaru Loves to Care Initiative runs through the end of June.

Through June 30, Subaru will match any online donation made to Blood Cancer United up to $100,000. Five people were arrested for suspected operation of an organized crime scheme targeting diesel fuel pumps across North Texas. A woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on the downtown Austin I-35 service road last Friday, police said.

MartAustin police have identified the husband and wife found dead inside a Southeast Austin home earlier this week and now say the case was a murder-suicide. AccordiAustin police have identified the woman found dead behind a Southeast Austin apartment complex Wednesday afternoon as homicide detectives continue investigating Seven Austin Energy employees violated city policy by using city-owned vehicles to commute between their homes and worksites for more than a year, costing the





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Subaru Loves To Care Blood Cancer United Leukemia Patients St. David's South Austin Medical Center Charity Partnership

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