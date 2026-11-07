Austin Spurs Survive Vipers' Late Game Rally

EDINBURG, Texas – For his first game as a head coach at any level, Chris Kent sure did get his money’s worth and a quick check with the trainers for his blood p

Oct 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Ja'kobi Gillespie dribbles against Phoenix Suns guard Kennedy Chandler in the second half at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect EDINBURG, Texas — For his first game as a head coach at any level, Chris Kent sure did get his money’s worth and a quick check with the trainers for his blood pressure.blew 14 point lead in the final quarter, as the Rio Grande Valley Vipers closed out the night with an impressive 14-4 run to give the Spurs a late scare. Two-way rookie Maliq Brown came up with a game saving defensive rebound and G League veteran Jon Elmore knocked down his two game sealing free throws.

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The Spurs hold on to a 120-116 victory against the Vipers Friday night at Bert Ogden Arena, moving to 1-0 on the season. It was a tale of two halves. Austin controlled much of the first 24 minutes with impressive ball movement and suffocating defense. Rio Grande Valley opened up the second half strong, cutting its giant deficit down to five points in the third quarter.

Tensions rose after Malik Williams dunked in traffic and held onto the rim a little too long. Rio Grande Valley forward Vameron Matthews grabbed at the Spurs center’s leg while hanging, spurring a scuffle. Austin assistant coach Carson Shanks came from the other end of the court to pull Williams away from the corral of Vipers. After a review, officials assessed technical fouls on both Williams and Matthews.

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Much of Spurs’ second-half struggle came from sloppy ball-handling and an inability to counter the Vipers' defensive aggression. Austin found success outside the arc in the first half, going 11-of-24, but closed out the night with 3-of-18. Rio Grande Valley picked up the pace in the final 24 minutes, compared with the first half’s methodical approach. Officially acquired this afternoon, NBA veteran Ochai Agbaji looked every bit the part of someone who has played over 200 professional games.

Agbaji drove the Austin offense, scoring 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for the double-double. Two-way rookie Ja’Kobi Gillespie had the most well rounded performance in his first real action since the preseason with 19 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block. RJ Davis matched Gillespie with 19 points and four assists off the bench.

Elmore and Jayden Nunn, Austin’s only returner from last year’s team, were lethal from beyond the arc, scoring all 25 points from three. Six Spurs reached double digit figures in points and Brown, Agbaji and Terry Taylor came down with 10 rebounds a piece. Austin will face the New Orleans Pelicans-affiliate Laketown Squadron for its home opener at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Sunday at 3 p.m. Central.