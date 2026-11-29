COLUMBIA — Live by the sword, die by the sword. In Missouri’s case, that sword is the left arm of starting quarterback Austin Simmons. Missouri trailed Oklahom

Nov 28, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons warms up before a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect COLUMBIA — Live by the sword, die by the sword. In Missouri’s case, that sword is the left arm of starting quarterback Austin Simmons. Missouri trailed Oklahoma 31-23 with nine minutes and 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter — and its regular season.

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It turned to its quarterback, Austin Simmons, who although not perfect, has completely changed the state of the offense since his transfer over the offseason, exemplified by the chance he gave his team on Missouri’s penultimate drive of the regular season. Just three plays into the drive, he dropped back and rocketed a ball 54 yards to the end zone, landing perfectly in the.