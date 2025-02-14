Austin Rivers and Aaliyah Gondrezick Split After 'He Started Distancing Himself to Focus on Ball'

Professional basketball player Austin Rivers and model Aaliyah Gondrezick have reportedly ended their relationship. Sources indicate that Rivers' focus on his basketball career contributed to the split, leaving mutual friends surprised by the sudden end to their romance.

The relationship between professional basketball player, Austin Rivers, and model, Aaliyah Gondrezick, has reportedly ended. Sources close to the couple revealed to Page Six that Rivers began distancing himself earlier this season to prioritize his basketball career. Gondrezick's absence from Rivers' 28th birthday celebration in October fueled rumors of a split, which were further amplified by her lack of presence at several of his games.

Despite the seemingly sudden end to their romance, insiders claim the breakup came as a shock to mutual friends, emphasizing that Rivers was deeply committed to Gondrezick. Gondrezick, however, has seemingly moved on, making appearances at prominent events like New York Fashion Week and a David Yurman campaign celebration. She was spotted at the launch of Kate Barton's Fall/Winter 2025 collection and attended an intimate dinner honoring Michael B. Jordan's Men's Chevron campaign for David Yurman, joined by notable figures like Colman Domingo, Amanda Seyfried, Taraji P. Henson, Jason Bolden, Victoria Monet, Saint JHN, and Evan Yurman.The news of this separation comes amidst a whirlwind of celebrity relationship updates, including Lindsay Hubbard and Turner Kufe addressing post-baby breakup rumors and Christina Hall and her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, reuniting on the show 'The Flip Off'. The recent split adds another layer of complexity to the ever-evolving world of celebrity relationships





