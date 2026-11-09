Austin Reaves Scores 43 Points as Lakers Defeat Pistons 121-116

Austin Reaves led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons with 43 points in Detroit on Sunday. The win ended a losing streak for LA against Detroit.

Austin Reaves delivered a career-defining performance with 43 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Detroit Pistons 121-116 at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The victory ended a four-game losing streak the Lakers had suffered against the Pistons and improved their standing in the competitive Western Conference.

Reaves Dominates Without Doncic

Reaves was the undisputed offensive engine for Los Angeles in the absence of star center Luka Doncic, who was ruled out earlier on Sunday due to lower-back tightness. Doncic had been in spectacular form, averaging 45 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists over his previous four games prior to his exit.

Also read Doncic's Historic 50-Point Performance Leads Lakers Past Blazers

Without their primary scorer, the Lakers relied heavily on Reaves to carry the offensive load. He scored 13 points during the third quarter alone to maintain the lead against a resilient Detroit squad that refused to relinquish control of the game. His consistent scoring kept the Pistons from building any substantial momentum during critical stretches.

Key Contributors and Bench Impact

Walker Kessler provided essential support in the paint for the Lakers, contributing 12 points and securing a game-high 16 rebounds. His presence was crucial in controlling the boards and limiting Detroit's second-chance opportunities throughout the contest. Kessler also hit a vital three-point play to extend the lead to 107-99 with 2:15 remaining, effectively sealing the victory.

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Detroit countered with strong bench performances from Daniss Jenkins and Kevin Huerter. Jenkins scored a career-high 31 points in just 32 minutes off the bench, while Huerter added 24 points. The Pistons' reserves outscored Los Angeles' starting lineup 44-30, highlighting the depth Detroit brought to the floor despite the loss.

Critical Moments and Final Drive

The Lakers established dominance early, outscoring the Pistons by 24 points in the first quarter. They shot 16 of 23 from the field, achieving a remarkable 69.6% accuracy, and hit five of eight three-pointers for a 62.5% success rate from beyond the arc. This explosive start gave them a 61-48 lead at halftime after Jenkins hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Detroit attempted to rally in the fourth quarter, trailing by only seven points. Cade Cunningham missed the second of two free throws with 9:14 left when the game was tied at 90, missing a chance to tie. Reaves scored to bring the lead back to six, and Kessler's three-point play widened it to 107-99. The Lakers held on to secure the 121-116 win, denying Detroit a comeback victory.

Season Implications for Both Teams

The loss drops the Pistons to a 2-2 record after a strong 6-1 start to the season, marking their second consecutive defeat. The defeat exposes defensive vulnerabilities that opponents are now targeting. Conversely, the Lakers gain crucial confidence by beating a team that has struggled against them recently, proving they can win without their highest-scoring player.