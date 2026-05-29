Austin Reaves Lakers Future Has One Unexpected Team Standing in the Way

The Los Angeles Lakers just wrapped up a tough 2026 postseason run, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. As the offseason begins, one quest

The Los Angeles Lakers just wrapped up a tough 2026 postseason run, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. As the offseason begins, That question is about Austin Reaves.

He is set to decline his $14.9 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent this summer. And while most people expect him to stay in Los Angeles, a name has come up that changes the math a little.reported that "one potential bidder to watch this summer, sources said, is the Brooklyn Nets, who will enter the offseason with more than enough salary cap space to accommodate a max-type player.

" Brooklyn is coming off back-to-back rebuilding seasons, and that cap space is exactly what makes them dangerous here. That Brooklyn interest matters because the number is already going to be big. Several scouts and executives project Reaves landing around five years and $200 million. The Lakers hold his Bird rights and can go up to the five-year max of $239 million, something no other team can offer.

One Eastern Conference scout told Bontemps, "I'd be pretty surprised if the first year starts with a 3 instead of a 4, but the Lakers need to keep him, and by all accounts he wants to be there, so I think they make it work.

" Reaves wanting to stay is the clearest signal Los Angeles has right now. But the Lakers are not walking into this offseason with a clean cap sheet, and that is where things get complicated. LeBron James is also a free agent this summer, coming off a $52.6 million salary. If the Lakers come in below that number,on where exactly that money is going and which players it is being used to sign.

That is not an unreasonable ask, but it adds another layer to an offseason that is already getting crowded fast. With Hachimura and Kennard also needing new deals, every dollar the Lakers commit elsewhere tightens the room for Reaves. Brooklyn has none of those concerns and can simply write a check.a Grade 2 oblique strain in the playoffs and still dropped 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Game 4 against the Thunder.

He has earned every dollar coming his way. The Lakers know it, and so does Brooklyn. Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.





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