Austin Reaves keeps it real about miraculous shot: ‘B——- Luka would shoot’

The Lakers star guard couldn’t pretend one of his biggest shots of the game wasn’t luck.

Even with the Lakers star guard having the greenest of green lights after going on a personal 7-0 run as the hosts attempted to come back from down 26 points, Reaves kept it real about what followed.

AP Photo/Duane Burleson After John Collins nudged the ball out of his hands after running a pick and roll with Walker Kessler, Reaves lost possession of the ball in his left hand with his momentum taking him toward the sideline opposite of the Pistons’ bench. But he was able to get the ball back to the hottest hand on the court throughout Sunday night, regaining possession and taking a single dribble before firing up a 27-footer with 11 seconds still on the shot clock.

Also read Lakers Defeat Pistons 121-116 Behind Austin Reaves 43 Points

Getty Imagesbouncing off the top of the backboard before falling through the net to give the Lakers a 78-61 lead and putting Reaves at 32 points after scoring 10 points in just over two minutes of game time for his first 30-point game of the season. The 6-foot-5 Oklahoma product didn’t even try to act like he called bank, with the shot reminding him of the kind of miraculous looks his backcourt co-star regularly attempts.

“Oh, it was 100% lucky,” he said. “Honestly, when I stepped back and shot it, I was like, ‘this is some b——- Luka would shoot. ’ And I didn’t try to bank it in. It went in, it looks the same in the stat sheet.

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”scoring a season-high 43 points in the Lakers’ 121-116 winHe also hit a fadeaway from behind the backboard midway through the first quarter for his seventh and eighth points of the night which gave the Lakers an early 18-7 lead. And with Dončić, the league’s leading scorer with an average of 40.1 points per game,Austin Reaves hit a variety of big shots in the Lakers' win over the Pistons.

Austin Reaves powered the Lakers' offense with Luka Doncic sitting out against the Pistons.