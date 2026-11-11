Lakers Beat Bucks 123-112 Despite Austin Reaves Heel Injury as Team Holds Best Record

Austin Reaves left the Lakers' win over Milwaukee with a left heel injury, but X-rays were negative. Luka Doncic also tweaked his ankle but said he is fine as the Lakers improved to 11-2.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 123-112 on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to seven games and maintaining their grip on the NBA's best 11-2 record. The victory, however, came with significant injury concerns that cast a shadow over the team's dominant start to the season. Coach JJ Redick confirmed that Austin Reaves exited the game with a left heel injury, though initial X-rays were negative and an Achilles tear was ruled out.

Reaves, who had just signed a maximum contract extension this summer, was playing through discomfort. He scored 18 points with five assists and three steals before landing awkwardly on a blocked dunk attempt in the third quarter. Although he stayed in the game briefly after appearing to be in pain, he aggravated the issue on a drive to the basket. He requested to be substituted out on the next possession and will undergo further imaging on Thursday.

Also read Doncic, Mamukelashvili and Reaves lead Lakers past Bucks 123-112 for 7th straight win

Luka Doncic delivered a masterclass performance, leading all scorers with 32 points alongside five assists, five rebounds, and three steals. He played 32 minutes in a game that felt like a war of attrition. The Lakers star tweaked his right ankle with 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter after being fouled by Kyle Kuzma. He grabbed at his ankle but remained in the game to shoot free throws before being subbed out immediately after.

Doncic insisted he felt fine post-game but acknowledged the physical toll of the grind. He emphasized the team must adopt a next-man-up mentality given the potential loss of his backcourt partner. Reaves is currently the fifteenth-leading scorer in the NBA, averaging 23.5 points on 50.8% shooting. He and Doncic form the league's highest-scoring duo, combining for 64.6 points per game, a margin ten points ahead of any other pair.

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Collin Sexton also faced medical attention after knocking heads with Milwaukee guard Ryan Rollins with 6:51 left in the fourth. Sexton required stitches over his right eye, forcing the Lakers to navigate the final minutes with a depleted roster. Sexton's absence opened the floor for Doncic to take control in the closing stages, a moment the star guard described as necessary for the team's survival in a tight contest.

Sandro Mamukelashvili provided crucial bench production, scoring 23 points for the second consecutive game. The forward has found his rhythm recently, shooting five-of-eight from three-point range in the last two outings. His contributions helped lift the Lakers through a grueling five-day stretch that included games against Portland, Atlanta, and Milwaukee.

Walker Kessler continued his impressive form, recording his seventh double-double in eight games with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The center noted the team's fatigue after a taxing road trip, expressing relief at returning home for rest. The Lakers now face a brief respite before traveling to Phoenix on Sunday for their next matchup.

The squad will not face a team with a winning record until a marquee road game against San Antonio on November 27. This stretch allows the coaching staff to evaluate the depth chart while Reaves undergoes further diagnostic testing. The medical team is optimistic about the heel issue, focusing now on managing Doncic's ankle and Sexton's facial laceration.

Reaves had been off to a career year prior to this game, shooting a career-best 41.3% from three-point range. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. His potential absence tests the Lakers' chemistry early in the season, a period where they have surprised many observers by leading the league standings. Many experts predicted the team would need time to develop after acquiring nine new players following LeBron James's departure.

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Quentin Grimes missed his second straight game due to a sprained finger on his right hand, which still showed swelling. Redick noted this could have impacted his shooting efficiency. The injury list continues to grow, adding pressure on the remaining healthy players to maintain their elite performance levels through the holiday season.

Rookie guard Cameron Carr received the game ball from Doncic after contributing to the win. Carr expressed gratitude for the gesture and plans to have his teammates sign the ball as a memento of his first NBA points. This moment highlights the developing bonds within a roster that is rapidly evolving.

The win caps a grueling four-day trip that left the team battered. Redick described the schedule as feeling like three weeks. The Lakers now turn their attention to recovery and preparation for the upcoming Phoenix game. The medical staff will provide updates on Reaves and Doncic in the coming days.

For now, the Lakers stand atop the Western Conference with a commanding lead. Their ability to win despite significant injuries speaks to their resilience. The next few weeks will test their depth and durability as they aim to sustain their remarkable start to the campaign.