Austin Reaves gets last laugh with savage reaction to fan after drilling dagger against Pistons

It started off with choice words from a fan sitting courtside during the early parts of the Lakers’ win over the Pistons on Sunday night.

DETROIT — It started off with choice words from a fan sitting courtside during the early parts of the Lakers’ win over the Pistons on Sunday night.

Lakers Austin Reaves confronted a courtside fan during the first half of Sunday’s win over the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. And it ended with the Lakers star getting the last laugh, waving and pointing at the fan to make sure he knew the goodbye gesture was for him after hitting the dagger 3-pointer that secured“I mean, the AR dagger three — that one hit ‘em right in the chest, boy,” Ziaire Williams said of his favorite moment of the game.

Also read Austin Reaves Scores 43 Points as Lakers Defeat Pistons 121-116

“You could just hear the crowd like, ‘Ahhhh. ’” Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a 3-pointer against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. And it also quieted one fan in the crowd in particular, at least momentarily, after he was apparently trash talking the Lakers star guard who scored a season-high 43 points while Luka Dončić was sidelined because of back tightness.

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Reaves and the heckler, who was wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and gold chains around his neck, exchanged more words in the game’s final moments after the dagger 3, with it being clear the Lakers were going to maintain their spot at the top of the Western Conference. Austin Reaves waving goodbye to the courtside fan after hitting the dagger 3-pointer that put the Lakers up 112-104 with 46 seconds left.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Reaves responded when asked about the game-long interactions with the crowd. Ultimately, Reaves and the Lakers came out on top Sunday night before they head to Atlanta for a matchup with the Hawks for the second game of their back-to-back set.