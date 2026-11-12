Austin Reaves exits with heel injury as banged-up Lakers win 7th straight

Lakers guard Austin Reaves exited Wednesday's win due to a left heel injury. Initial X-rays came back negative and he will undergo further evaluation.

Reaves' was the most severe, as he exited the game with a left heel injury and did not return. After the Lakers guard landed awkwardly following a missed fastbreak dunk with 8:21 to go in the third quarter, he came back into the game after a timeout, but later subbed himself out with 5:20 remaining in the third.

He limped off the court and was accompanied by Lakers medical personnel to the back. Lakers coach JJ Redick said X-rays taken on Reaves' heel at the arena came back negative and he would not know more about his status until Reaves undergoes further evaluation when the team returns to Los Angeles on Thursday, but he did rule out any concerns about Reaves' Achilles' tendon.

Also read Lakers top Bucks for 7th straight win, but Reaves, Doncic exit with injuries

Reaves had 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting, five assists and three steals in 25 minutes before he left the game.

'Malcolm in the Middle' star, race car driver Frankie Muniz hospitalized after Daytona crash"I think we just got to have next-man-up mentality," Doncic said. "Obviously, we lose a very, very good player. Hopefully it's not -- it's nothing. We got to have next-man-up mentality.

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" Doncic turned his right ankle with 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter when attempting a long jump shot and being fouled by the Bucks'"I'm good," said Doncic, who finished with 32 points. "Obviously painful a little bit, but I'll be fine. ", causing him to leave the game with 6:51 remaining in the fourth quarter. Sexton needed stitches above his right eye, Redick said.

The schedule will allow L.A. a little bit of time for their players to heal up. The Lakers don't play again until Sunday on the road against the