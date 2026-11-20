Mike Myers teased political commentary for Austin Powers in a Variety interview posted on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, saying 'the world has happened.'

DAVID MARCUS: In West Virginia, furious citizens and energy companies square off over data centersMedicare for All sounds free. But wait until you see your huge tax billJensen Huang’s Nvidia debacle reveals America’s real problem: no skilled buildersTrump cannot deter Xi and Putin’s nuclear goals with a strategy designed for just oneThe anti-Israel left is escalating its demands — and the threat to Jews has never been more dangerousRobert Pattinson is the new James Bond.

Can he become the hero the West needs? Three Manila moments that give Trump momentum going into talks with China‘Bratty men’ dating trend sparks debate over princess treatmentMamdani sparks outrage with disband on elite NYPD unitThe Nvidia scandal is the ‘talk of the town’ in Washington and China, expert saysMike Myers would be ‘foolish’ to inject politics into Austin Powers franchise, Christian Toto says Conservative movie critic Christian Toto tells Fox News Digital that he doesn’t expect Mike Myers to ruin a potential fourth Austin Powers movie with politics.posted a quick interview with actor Mike Myers on X that has over 600,000 views and counting.

Also read Austin police seek suspect who tried to cash stolen check after East Austin burglary

At the outset, I should state that I have long been a fan of Myers. Partially because of his demonstrated talent and partially because of my Scottish and Canadian roots. Now, the reason the Variety post is getting so much attention is because Myers hints that he may make Austin Powers a bit more political. During the interview, Variety asked Myers if the forthcoming film featuring Powers would"reflect" the current political climate.

Myers – with tongue seemingly firmly in cheek – answered in part:"I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of such a commentary. I mean the world has happened. But it's a much happier world, Austin's world, so it's been a lot of fun. I'm really enjoying it.

Advertisement

"Some took note of Myers' answer regarding"the world has happened but it’s a much happier world" was given just a week after the Democrats crushed Trump and theon Nov. 3. Myers then seemed to add weight to that observation by adding:"But I have to say, in the last few weeks, I think fear has had it, and love is on the way back.

"The reporter from Variety then pushed Myers on that answer. "The wave of happiness, the blue wave? " Myers faltered for a second seemingly recognizing the need for political diplomacy before confirming which side of the political divide he inhabits. "No, well, it’s not — regardless of left or right, though I am a lefty, I’m Canadian, I’m a progressive, always have been," Myers said.

"I just think we’re sick of fear, and we want more love. " To Myers I would ask: What"fear" are you sick of and what"fear" do you think"has had it? " Care to elaborate? I would then tell Myers that I – like the vast majority of citizens in the United States, Canada and around the world – come from the"working-class,""blue-collar," life-is-a-daily-struggle side of the financial divide.

And I, like most from that world, begrudge Myers none of his success, enormous wealth and the entrenched-elite bubble it allows him to reside within. All we ask of Myers is that he remember that life is very, very hard for most people. And when they can afford to go to a movie or pay for one via a streaming service, they simply want to be entertained.

They want and need an entertainment vehicle which will help to decompress their constantly troubled minds. The last thing they want is to go to a movie and have entrenched elites from Hollywood – many who barely finished high school – lecture them, speak down to them or outright insult them and their beliefs and faith. Sadly, that has not been the case for well over the last decade.

The"Marvel Cinematic Universe," the"Star Wars" franchise and multiple other films have continually and increasingly overloaded their"entertainment" with"woke" narratives and identity politics-driven characters. A strategy which has collectively cost those studios billions of dollars. I would then ask Myers if he truly understands how that is possible. The correct answer being that over the course of the last five-plus decades, those with the ability to hire in Hollywood haveMyers proclaims:"I am a lefty … I’m a progressive voter, always have been.

Advertisement

"Honestly, good for him. He should – and must – be able to identify with a political or ideological doctrine which makes the most sense to him. Just as he should be able to shout it out.have the luxury – and the right – to shout out,"I am a righty … I’m a conservative voter, always have been," without fear of serious repercussions to their careers and very livelihoods? Has that fear"had it," Mr. Myers?

Some took note of Myers' answer regarding"the world has happened but it’s a much happier world" was given just a week after the Democrats crushed Trump and the Republican Party on Nov. 3. And, to extrapolate upon that, I have long maintained that over the course of that same five decades-plus, the left has secured a vicelike grip on what I call the"five major megaphones" of our nation. Those being: the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine.

Do you think that at Yale University, where over 95% of the faculty supports the Democratic Party, that a conservative professor or student can shout out:"I am a righty … I’m a conservative voter, always have been," without fearing for their jobs or chance to graduate? The same question applies to the media, science and medicine. Going back to the interview with Variety, Myers would do well to read the comments.

The very idea of him politicizing Austin Powers has outraged most. Understanding that, I have a suggestion for Myers. He should have Austin Powers jump into his 1999 Volkswagen New Beetle time machine and go back at least five decades to fight the multiple"Dr. Evils" blatantly discriminating against those in the film industry who dare to have contrary beliefs.

Once that critical mission is accomplished, Myers can have"Austin Powers" transport right back into the Hollywood of 2026 where studios no longer insult at least half their audiences but simply entertain with the understanding that life is incredibly difficult for almost all on earth.